Women's Softball: Shai Pachel sparks NDSCS to NJCAA national title

DeWitt, N.Y. – Shai Pachel is a national champion.

Pachel was a major factor in leading the North Dakota State College of Science women’s fastpitch softball team to the NJCAA Division III national title at Carrier Park on May 27.

The 2021 Park Rapids graduate was the starting catcher for the Wildcats, who made a dramatic rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Corning in the national championship game. Corning led 12-7 entering NDSCS’s final at bat. Pachel scored the second of six runs as the Wildcats rallied for a 13-12 win to claim NDSCS’s first national championship.

Pachel had an outstanding tournament by being named the NJCAA DIII Softball World Series Tournament MVP. Pachel hit .500 (12 for 24, including two doubles and five triples) with eight runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base.

“It feels incredible. We all worked so hard this season and it paid off. We always talked about being national champions, but I also knew that it was going to be hard work and we put it in. Knowing that we walked off that field as national champions was such a surreal feeling, but I am so proud to have done it with the team that I had by my side,” said Pachel. “As far as being tournament MVP, that was something that I would’ve never expected. I knew I had a great week at that tournament, but earning MVP had me genuinely speechless. I wouldn’t have ever been able to earn that without the efforts put in by my teammates and coaches by my side.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NDSCS had to battle all tournament, including forcing a deciding game for the title by defeating Corning 11-4 in the first game on May 27.

NDSCS ( which defeated St. Cloud Tech 9-3 on May 11 and Anoka Ramsey 6-1 on May 11 and 12-4 on May 12 to win the regional title and advance to nationals) opened the national tournament with a 5-3 win over Itasca College and an 8-4 victory over Herkimer College on May 24. Pachel went 1 for 3 with a double against Itasca and went 3 for 4 with a pair of triples and two runs against Herkimer.

Corning edged the Wildcats 3-2 on May 25 as Pachel went 1 for 4 with a triple. That loss sent NDSCS into an elimination game against Herkimer. The Wildcats had to rally to stay alive after facing a 5-3 deficit through four innings. After tying the game, NDSCS scored three times in the eighth for an 8-5 victory. Pachel went 2 for 3, including a two-run single to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning.

That win sent NDSCS to the championship round as the Wildcats needed to defeat Corning twice to capture the national title.

Pachel went 3 for 5, including a double and a triple, and scored three runs as the leadoff hitter as NDSCS won the first game. Corning led 3-2 before the Wildcats scored five times in the fifth, once in the sixth and three times in the seventh to force a deciding game in this double-elimination tournament.

In the championship game, Pachel went 2 for 5 with a triple and scored three runs to help the Wildcats complete their dramatic playoff run. Corning held leads of 4-0, 5-1 and 8-3 before NDSCS scored three runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth before pushing across the winning runs in the seventh. Pachel scored a run during a two-run third and scored the lone run in the sixth in addition to crossing the plate in the seventh.

Shai Pachel poses with the NJCAA Division III national softball championship trophy after helping NDSCS win the title on May 27, 2023. Contributed / Shai Pachel

“My assistant coach, Matt Fellows, was the one that really said anything. He just told us to keep fighting and that he knew we weren’t done yet,” said Pachel. “Going into the bottom of the seventh, I actually made sure everyone got into the huddle and listened in. I wanted everyone to know that we weren’t done and that I knew we all had the fight in us to come back and win that game, even when it seemed impossible.”

Playing for the Wahpeton college was a decision Pachel was glad she made.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I decided to attend NDSCS because I wasn’t ready to be done with softball. Mike Oehlke, my head coach, was also one of my travel ball coaches and we got to talking and eventually he asked me to come play for him at NDSCS. It was a late decision, but definitely one that I am very happy and proud to have made,” said Pachel. “At the beginning of the season, we sophomores told the freshmen that we were making it back to the national tournament and that we were winning it all. I knew it was going to be a lot of work, but we were all willing to put it in. I had a lot of faith in us qualifying for the national tournament, but I knew we needed to continue to push ourselves and work harder than we have to get to the championship and win it all, but I knew we could do it.”

For the season, Pachel batted .393 (59 for 150) with 15 doubles, nine triples, four home runs and 25 RBI while scoring 54 runs and stealing nine bases in 47 games. Among her best games were going 3 for 3 with three runs in a 12-3 win over Bismarck College on April 8 and going 3 for 4 with four runs in a 22-8 victory over Williston State on April 22. Pachel also scored four runs in a 10-1 win over Miles on April 24 and a 29-3 victory over Bottineau on May 6. Pachel had two RBI in six games while having 21 multi-hit games and scoring at least two runs 15 times.

NDSCS finished third in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference standings with a 20-6 record. Dawson won the conference title with a 22-2 record while Miles was second at 20-4. Williston (8-16), Bismarck (7-17), Lake Region (7-17) and Bottineau (2-24) rounded out the conference standings. The Wildcats ended the season with a 36-14 overall record.

Pachel received all-conference honors after batting .477 (42 for 88, including 13 doubles, three triples and three homers) in 26 conference games. Pachel scored 43 runs and had 17 RBI and four stolen bases against Mon-Dak opponents.

After playing on a close-knit team that won a national title, Pachel is hoping to continue her softball career at a different college this fall.

“I think the thing that made us so successful was that we all formed great bonds with one another and we knew how to pick one another up. We also played a lot of good, solid competition during the regular season that allowed us to be prepared for the moments and teams we faced at the national tournament. We were a team that enjoyed rallying with two outs all season, so I knew we still had that fight in us,” said Pachel. “As of right now, I am undecided as far as what is next for my softball career. I have a couple of options, but I am trying to really figure out what is best for me before I make a final decision.”