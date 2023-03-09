Women's Basketball: Janie Tormanen plays key role for University of Minnesota Crookston

CROOKSTON – Menahga’s Janie Tormanen was a key role player by playing in all 29 games as a freshman forward/center for the University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team this season.

Tormanen averaged 5.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while playing 16.3 minutes a game for the Golden Eagles. Tormanen made 59 of 125 field goals (47%) and 34 of 61 free throws (56%) in scoring 152 points while hauling down 78 rebounds, dishing out 11 assists, making 11 steals and blocking 10 shots. Tormanen, who started two games, ranked sixth on the team in scoring and fifth in rebounding.

In 29 games, Tormanen scored in double figures five times, including a season high of 18 points in a 99-52 loss to Minnesota Duluth on Feb. 16. Tormanen scored 12 points in a 70-58 loss to Northwest Missouri State on Nov. 12, 10 points in an 86-63 loss to Nova Southeastern on Nov. 25, 11 points in a 75-58 loss to Southwest Minnesota State on Jan. 28 and 12 points in a 76-60 loss to University of Mary on Feb. 3. Tormanen had season highs of six rebounds in a 70-53 victory against Minot State on Dec. 30, a 74-72 win over Wayne State on Jan. 21 and a 75-60 loss to Northern State on Feb. 11.

Crookston finished with a 9-13 record in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play and went 10-19 overall. Duluth won the NSIC North Division title with a 21-1 record with St. Cloud State (14-8), Northern State (12-10), U Mary (12-10) and Minnesota State University Moorhead (11-11) following. Trailing the Golden Eagles in the eight-team division were Minot State at 8-14 and Bemidji State at 5-17.

The Golden Eagles received the No. 6 seed in the North for the NSIC Tournament and ended the season with an 83-66 loss to Southwest Minnesota State on Feb. 21. Southwest Minnesota State was the No. 3 seed in the South. Tormanen scored 5 points and had four rebounds with an assist and a blocked shot in 19 minutes in that game.

