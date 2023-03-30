99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Men's Hockey: Brand plays in 24 games for St. Cloud State University men's hockey team

The Park Rapids graduate scores 3 goals and has 4 assists for the Huskies.

ChaseBrand2023.jpg
Chase Brand contributed 3 goals and 4 assists for the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team during the 2022-23 season.
Contributed / SCSU athletics
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 8:12 AM

Chase Brand contributed to another successful season for the nationally ranked St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team.

The 2017 Park Rapids graduate tied for 15th on the team with 7 points (3 goals and 4 assists) on 18 shots while making seven blocks in 24 games as a senior forward.

Brand scored a goal in SCSU’s 4-3 win over Minnesota State on Oct. 22, had an assist in a 4-3 win over Denver on Nov. 4, tallied an assist in a 4-1 win over Western Michigan on Nov. 12, had two assists in a 7-2 victory over North Dakota on Dec. 2, and scored goals in a 2-1 loss to Minnesota on Jan. 8 and in a 6-2 loss to Omaha on Jan. 25.

The Huskies finished fourth in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings with a 12-9-3 record for 41 points. Denver topped the conference standings at 19-5 for 56 points with Western Michigan (15-8-1 for 44 points) and Omaha (13-9-2 for 42 points) following. Trailing SCSU were Duluth (10-14 for 33 points), North Dakota (10-10-4 for 33 points), Colorado College (6-15-3 for 25 points) and Miami (3-18-3 for 14 points).

St. Cloud State ended the season ranked No. 5 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine rankings and No. 7 in the USCHO rankings. The Huskies defeated Duluth in a best two-out-of-three series in the NCHC quarterfinals, winning 3-1 on March 10, losing 5-1 on March 11 and winning 3-1 on March 12. Brand had one shot in the first game against Duluth.

At the NCHC Frozen Four at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, SCSU defeated North Dakota 3-2 in overtime on March 17 and Colorado College 3-0 on March 18 to advance to the NCAA Division I Regionals at the Scheels Arena in Fargo. Brand blocked a shot in the win over North Dakota.

The Huskies opened regional play with a 4-0 win over Minnesota State on March 23 before being denied a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four with a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on March 25. SCSU ended the season with a 25-13-3 overall record.

During his four-year career, Brand scored 14 goals and had 20 assists for 34 points in 117 games. Brand put 90 shots on goal with two game-winning goals, two power-play goals and two shorthanded goals.

