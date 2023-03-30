Men's Hockey: Brand plays in 24 games for St. Cloud State University men's hockey team
The Park Rapids graduate scores 3 goals and has 4 assists for the Huskies.
Chase Brand contributed to another successful season for the nationally ranked St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team.
The 2017 Park Rapids graduate tied for 15th on the team with 7 points (3 goals and 4 assists) on 18 shots while making seven blocks in 24 games as a senior forward.
Brand scored a goal in SCSU’s 4-3 win over Minnesota State on Oct. 22, had an assist in a 4-3 win over Denver on Nov. 4, tallied an assist in a 4-1 win over Western Michigan on Nov. 12, had two assists in a 7-2 victory over North Dakota on Dec. 2, and scored goals in a 2-1 loss to Minnesota on Jan. 8 and in a 6-2 loss to Omaha on Jan. 25.
The Huskies finished fourth in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings with a 12-9-3 record for 41 points. Denver topped the conference standings at 19-5 for 56 points with Western Michigan (15-8-1 for 44 points) and Omaha (13-9-2 for 42 points) following. Trailing SCSU were Duluth (10-14 for 33 points), North Dakota (10-10-4 for 33 points), Colorado College (6-15-3 for 25 points) and Miami (3-18-3 for 14 points).
St. Cloud State ended the season ranked No. 5 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine rankings and No. 7 in the USCHO rankings. The Huskies defeated Duluth in a best two-out-of-three series in the NCHC quarterfinals, winning 3-1 on March 10, losing 5-1 on March 11 and winning 3-1 on March 12. Brand had one shot in the first game against Duluth.
At the NCHC Frozen Four at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, SCSU defeated North Dakota 3-2 in overtime on March 17 and Colorado College 3-0 on March 18 to advance to the NCAA Division I Regionals at the Scheels Arena in Fargo. Brand blocked a shot in the win over North Dakota.
The Huskies opened regional play with a 4-0 win over Minnesota State on March 23 before being denied a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four with a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on March 25. SCSU ended the season with a 25-13-3 overall record.
During his four-year career, Brand scored 14 goals and had 20 assists for 34 points in 117 games. Brand put 90 shots on goal with two game-winning goals, two power-play goals and two shorthanded goals.
