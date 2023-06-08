99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College Track and Field: 2 local runners conclude spring outdoor season

Annika Aho runs for Sioux Falls while Nathaniel Bervig runs for Dordt College.

running track
running track for athletics and competition
peshkov - stock.adobe.com
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 10:52 AM

Menahga’s Annika Aho and Park Rapids’ Nathaniel Bervig recently completed the collegiate outdoor track season.

Aho competed in two events for the University of Sioux Falls women’s team at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference meet on the campus of the University of Concordia-St. Paul on May 11.

Aho placed ninth out of 30 runners in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.55 and ran the second leg on Sioux Falls’ 4 x 400 relay team that finished 10th out of 12 teams with a time of 4:04.18. Sioux Falls finished fifth as a team with 61 points as Minnesota State Mankato won the conference title with 272.40 points. Augustana (95), Winona State (82) and University of Mary (72.20) followed in the 14-team field.

Annika Aho 2023.jpg
Annika Aho

The junior began her outdoor season with a pair of sixth-place finishes at the Wartburg Select meet in Waverly, Iowa, on April 1-2. Aho clocked a 2:23.50 in the 800 and ran on the 4 x 400 relay unit that went 4:11.82.

At the University of South Dakota Early Bird meet in Vermillion on April 7-8, Aho took fifth in the 800 in 2:17.82 and 16th in the 400 in 1:00.27 and followed by taking ninth out of 16 runners in the 400 with a 1:00.21 at the Cal State Los Angeles Twilight meet on April 12-13. Aho took 74th out of 144 runners with a 2:15.67 in the 800 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, on April 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aho helped Sioux Falls break the school record in the distance medley relay as that unit placed third out of 11 teams with a time of 11:47.80 at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 29. Aho tuned up for the conference meet by placing 18th out of 86 runners in the 800 in 2:17.16 at the Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola, Iowa, on April 27.

Aho also received NSIC and All-District academic honors.

Bervig competed in four meets for the Dordt College men’s team in Sioux Center, Iowa, this spring.

NathanielBervig2023.jpg
Nathaniel Bervig

At the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet in Sioux City on May 5-6, Bervig placed 16th out of 24 runners in the 1,500 in 4:16.61. Dordt compiled 210 points to capture its first GPAC outdoor title as Doane was second with 163 points in the 11-team field.

The sophomore opened the outdoor season by placing 53rd out of 72 runners in the 1,500 in 4:30.33 at the USD Early Bird meet on April 7-8 and clocked a 2:07.93 in the 800 to place 41st out of 58 runners at the Sioux City Relays on April 14-15. Bervig was 16th out of 34 runners in the 1,500 in 4:21.71 at the Mount Marty Twilight meet in Yankton, South Dakota, on April 26.

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Golf logo.jpg
College
College Golf: Local golfers tee it up for teams this spring
June 08, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
AdamThompsonField.jpg
College
College Baseball: 2 local grads start, play key roles for college teams
June 06, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
SPORTS-GOPHERS-FOOTBALL-ADDS-FAST-SOUTH-1-SP.jpg
College
Inexperienced Gophers football team faces daunting schedule, lower expectations
June 02, 2023 12:14 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CoryKimballVertWideJune2023.jpg
Local
Kimball hired as Hubbard County Land Commissioner
June 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
I-H fact sheet rev 1-20 pdf.cwk
Local
Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail gets $2.4M
June 06, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
060723.N.PRE.SitesBites.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Nevis will host Sites 'n Bites on Sunday, June 11
June 06, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
060723.E.PRE.JoyannParkerBand.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Joyann Parker Band opens 2nd Street Stage concert season
June 08, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports