College Track and Field: 2 local runners conclude spring outdoor season

Menahga’s Annika Aho and Park Rapids’ Nathaniel Bervig recently completed the collegiate outdoor track season.

Aho competed in two events for the University of Sioux Falls women’s team at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference meet on the campus of the University of Concordia-St. Paul on May 11.

Aho placed ninth out of 30 runners in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.55 and ran the second leg on Sioux Falls’ 4 x 400 relay team that finished 10th out of 12 teams with a time of 4:04.18. Sioux Falls finished fifth as a team with 61 points as Minnesota State Mankato won the conference title with 272.40 points. Augustana (95), Winona State (82) and University of Mary (72.20) followed in the 14-team field.

Annika Aho

The junior began her outdoor season with a pair of sixth-place finishes at the Wartburg Select meet in Waverly, Iowa, on April 1-2. Aho clocked a 2:23.50 in the 800 and ran on the 4 x 400 relay unit that went 4:11.82.

At the University of South Dakota Early Bird meet in Vermillion on April 7-8, Aho took fifth in the 800 in 2:17.82 and 16th in the 400 in 1:00.27 and followed by taking ninth out of 16 runners in the 400 with a 1:00.21 at the Cal State Los Angeles Twilight meet on April 12-13. Aho took 74th out of 144 runners with a 2:15.67 in the 800 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, on April 14.

Aho helped Sioux Falls break the school record in the distance medley relay as that unit placed third out of 11 teams with a time of 11:47.80 at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 29. Aho tuned up for the conference meet by placing 18th out of 86 runners in the 800 in 2:17.16 at the Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola, Iowa, on April 27.

Aho also received NSIC and All-District academic honors.

Bervig competed in four meets for the Dordt College men’s team in Sioux Center, Iowa, this spring.

Nathaniel Bervig

At the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet in Sioux City on May 5-6, Bervig placed 16th out of 24 runners in the 1,500 in 4:16.61. Dordt compiled 210 points to capture its first GPAC outdoor title as Doane was second with 163 points in the 11-team field.

The sophomore opened the outdoor season by placing 53rd out of 72 runners in the 1,500 in 4:30.33 at the USD Early Bird meet on April 7-8 and clocked a 2:07.93 in the 800 to place 41st out of 58 runners at the Sioux City Relays on April 14-15. Bervig was 16th out of 34 runners in the 1,500 in 4:21.71 at the Mount Marty Twilight meet in Yankton, South Dakota, on April 26.