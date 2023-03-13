College Track and Field: 2 local grads run during indoor season

Menahga’s Annika Aho and Park Rapids’ Nathaniel Bervig competed for college teams during the indoor track season this winter.

Aho ran the 800, 1,000 and 3,000 meters and was a member of the 4 x 400 relay team for the University of Sioux Falls women’s team while Bervig ran the mile and 1,000 meters for the Dordt University men’s team.

Aho competes for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Aho concluded her junior indoor season by placing fourth in the 1,000 at the Northern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at Mankato on Feb. 25-26.

During the preliminaries, Aho was the runner-up with a time of 3:03.40 in the 12-runner field and dropped that time to a 2:59.80 to place fourth out of eight qualifiers in the finals. Augustana’s Mia Salas won the conference title in 2:54.92.

Aho also ran on Sioux Falls’ 4 x 400 relay team that finished 10th out of 13 teams in 4:05.06. Winona State won the NSIC Indoor title in 3:49.17.

Sioux Falls finished fourth in the team standings with 64.50 points. Minnesota State Mankato took first with 216.50 points while Augustana (95) and Winona State (74) followed in the 14-team field.

At the season-opening South Dakota State University Open at Brookings on Dec. 2-3, Aho placed fifth out of 15 runners in the 3,000 in 10:48.96. Dordt’s Jessica Kampman took first in 10:01.47. Sioux Falls finished ninth out of 11 teams with 22 points as the University of South Dakota took first with 180 points.

Annika Aho

Aho placed 16th out of 35 runners in the 800 with a time of 2:19.95 at the SDSU Jim Emmerich Invitational on Jan. 21. University of South Dakota’s Madison Jochum led the pack in 2:14.33. Aho also ran on the 4 x 400 relay team that placed ninth out of 18 teams with a 4:08.88. South Dakota took first in 3:46.22. South Dakota won the team title with 224 points as the Cougars finished ninth in the 11-team field with 12 points.

At the Mark Schuck Open at Mankato on Jan. 27-28, Aho finished sixth out of 30 runners in the 1,000 in 3:04.29 as Minnesota State’s MaKenna Thurston took first in 2:54.69. Sioux Falls’ 4 x 400 relay unit placed third out of seven teams in 4:05.06 as Concordia-St. Paul clocked a winning time of 4:00.97. Minnesota State topped the 16-team field with 222.50 points as Sioux Falls placed third with 75 points.

In the 800 at the Minnesota State Massive Meet at Mankato on Feb. 10, Aho placed seventh out of 16 runners in 2:23.00. Wisconsin-Parkside’s Carolin Bothe took first in 2:12.65. Minnesota State led the way with 184 points while the Cougars tied for eighth place in the 22-team field with 18 points.

Aho took fourth out of 10 runners in the 1,000 with a 3:03.77 at the SDSU Indoor Classic at Brookings on Feb. 10-11. Sioux Falls’ Cassidy O’Mera was the winner in 2:55.98. The Cougars finished 10th in the 21-team field with 21 points as SDSU captured the team title with 149.50 points.

At the SDSU Last Chance Invitational at Brookings on Feb. 18, Aho won the title in the 800 in 2:18.56 and helped Sioux Falls’ 4 x 400 relay team clock a runner-up time o f4:15.81 to trail Northern State’s 4:15.56 in the four-team race. SDSU claimed the team title with 270 points as Sioux Falls was the runner-up out of five teams with 119 points.

Bervig runs for Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, IA – Bervig concluded his sophomore indoor season by competing in two events as Dordt captured the Great Plains Athletic Conference title at Sewart, Nebraska, on Feb. 17-18.

Bervig finished 15th out of 18 runners in the 1,000 in 2:46.30 as teammate Trey Engen took first in 2:32.60. Engen also won the mile in 4:14.62 as Bervig placed 15th out of 17 runners in 4:39.50.

Dordt compiled 204.50 points to edge out Doane’s 194 total for the team title in this 11-team meet.

Nathaniel Bervig

In the season opener, Bervig clocked a 4:45.28 to place seventh out of 11 runners in the mile at the Dordt Open on Jan. 14. Dakota Wesleyen’s Wyatt Baldauf led the field in 4:18.84.

At the Jim Emmerich Invitational on Jan. 21, Bervig finished 15th in the 1,000 in 2:44.88 and 50th in the mile in 4:41.03. Iowa Central’s Yared Kidane won the 1,000 in 2:32.96 to top the 24-runner field while Tinman’s Austin Miller led the 62-runner field in the mile in 4:03.36. SDSU won the team title with 123 points and Dordt took fifth with 41 points in the 17-team meet.

Bervig finished ninth out of 16 runners in the 1,000 in 2:41.68 at the Dakota Wesleyan Invitational at Mitchell, S.D., on Feb. 4. Baldauf led the field in 2:30.25 as Southeastern University claimed the team title with 45 points. Dordt was third out of 64 teams with 38.60 points.

At the SDSU Indoor Classic on Feb. 10-11, Bervig was No. 100 out of 127 runners in the mile in 4:45.53. Iowa Central’s Hausem Hrabi led the pack in 4:09.98. The Defenders finished 10th with 29 points as SDSU compiled 180.50 points to lead the 34-team field.