College Golf: Local golfers tee it up for teams this spring

Four area golfers competed on college teams this spring.

Park Rapids’ Tate Usher posted a 78.0 average in three tournaments for the Bemidji State University men’s team.

The BSU sophomore was the Beavers’ No. 6 golfer at the Maverick Desert Classic at the Palm Valley Golf Course in Goodyear, Arizona, on March 6-7 with rounds of 78 and 74 for a 152 to tie for 24th place out of 63 golfers on the par-72 course. BSU finished second in the nine-team tournament with a 585 as Concordia-St. Paul took first with a 577.

At the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Preview at Adams Point Golf Club in Blue Springs, Missouri, on March 27-28, Usher carded rounds of 77 and 85 for a 162 to tie for 91st out of 128 golfers on the par-72 course as BSU’s No. 8 golfer. The Beavers finished third with a 601 as Central Missouri topped the 18-team field with a 580.

Usher concluded the spring season by firing rounds of 79 and 75 for a 154 to tie for 13th place out of 86 golfers at the Upper Iowa Spring Invitational at Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo, Iowa, on April 7-8. BSU was the runner-up with a 606 behind Kirkwood’s 604.

Nevis’ Ty Warrington played in two tournaments while Menahga’s Tom Litzau played in one meet for the University of Minnesota Morris men’s team this spring.

Warrington, a sophomore, tied for 60th as the team’s No. 5 golfer with a 93 at the Tatanka Spring Invitational in Niobrara, Nebraska, on April 14. Mount Mercy won the title with a 309 as Morris took 10th in the 11-team field with a 348.

At the Bobby Krig Invitational at the New Prague Golf Course on April 22-23, Warrington carded rounds of 101 and 100 for a 201 to place 113th out of 119 golfers as Morris’ No. 5 golfer. Morris finished 18th in the 19-team field with a 702 as the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire won the title with a 593.

Litzau capped off his senior season as Morris’ No. 4 golfer by carding an 89 to tie for 26th place out of 37 golfers at the Martin Luther College Spring Invitational at the New Ulm Country Club on April 27. Morris placed fifth out of seven teams with a 329 as Crown College topped the field with a 317.

Menahga’s Andreas Aho had a 78.2 average in 11 rounds as the No. 1 golfer for Tabor College this spring.

Aho capped off the season by leading Tabor at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament at the Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas, on April 17-19 with rounds of 75, 75, 71 and 76 on the par-72 course for a 297 to tie for 20th place. The 71 was the best round at the conference meet for the Bluejays since Tabor restarted the men’s golf program five years ago. Tabor finished eighth in the 10-team field with rounds of 318, 308, 319 and 333 for a 1,278. Friends University won the conference title with a 1,131.

In the season opener, Aho carded rounds of 80 and 78 for a 158 to place 17th out of 34 golfers at the Tabor Invitational at Heston Golf Course on March 20-21. The Bluejays finished fourth with a 643 as Betheny College led the five-team field with a 584.

At the OKC Invitational at Edmond, Oklahoma, on March 27-28, Aho carded rounds of 83, 79 and 85 for a 247 to finish 50th out of 65 golfers. Tabor took 10th at 1,001 as Oklahoma City University led the 10-team field with an 865.

Aho led Tabor with rounds of 78 and 80 for a 158 to tie for 58th out of 90 golfers at the Prairie Dunes Invitational in Hutchinson, Kansas, on April 3-4. Tabor was 16th with a 664 as Indian Hills led the 16-team field with a 560.