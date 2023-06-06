College Baseball: 2 local grads start, play key roles for college teams

Park Rapids grad Ty Karger and Nevis grad Adam Thompson were starters for college baseball teams this spring.

Karger was an outfielder and a pitcher for Bemidji State University while Thompson was a utility player and a pitcher for Valley City State University.

In 43 starts, Karger hit .225 (32 for 142) with five doubles, three home runs, 16 runs scored, 20 RBI and three stolen bases as the Beavers went 1-32 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play and 2-46 overall.

Some of Karger’s best games were in a 16-4 loss to Springfield (2 for 5, two RBI), a 5-4 loss to William Jewell (2 for 4, two runs) and a 17-6 loss to William Jewell (2 for 4), a 10-8 loss to Dakota Wesleyan (1 for 4, three RBI), an 8-6 win over Malone (1 for 3, two RBI), a 17-1 loss to Minnesota State (2 for 3), a 16-1 loss to Winona State (2 for 2), a 16-2 loss to Wayne State (2 for 4), a 10-4 loss to St. Cloud State (2 for 4, three RBI), a 6-1 loss to Minot State (2 for 4) and an 8-6 loss to Minot State (2 for 5, three RBI).

Ty Karger hit .225 in 43 games for the Bemidji State University baseball team during the 2023 season. Contributed / BSU athletics

Karger, a junior, also pitched in two games, allowing six runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks with one strikeout in 2 ⅔ innings for a 3.38 ERA.

Augustana won the NSIC title with a 27-7 record. Minnesota State (24-8), Minnesota Crookston (25-10), St. Cloud State (20-10), Southwest Minnesota State (19-13), Minot State (20-14), Winona State (17-16), Wayne State (18-15), U Mary (16-19), Upper Iowa (15-19), Concordia-St. Paul (13-18), Sioux Falls (14-22), Minnesota Duluth (12-22) and Northern State (6-24) followed.

Thompson played in 38 games, 27 as a starter, at various positions for the Vikings. The senior hit .327 (37 for 113) with four doubles, five homers, 23 runs, 14 RBI and five stolen bases. In seven pitching appearances (including two starts), Thompson went 1-1 with an 8.27 ERA by allowing 19 runs (15 earned) on 20 hits and five walks with two strikeouts in 16 ⅓ innings.

Some of Thompson’s best games included going 2 for 3 with an RBI in a 6-3 win over Dickinson State, going 3 for 3 with an RBI in a 15-5 win over Park University Gilbert, going 3 for 5 with two RBI and a homer in a 5-4 loss to Bellevue, going 5 for 5 with three runs, two homers and three RBI in a 16-56 win over Presentation, and going 2 for 5 with two runs, a homer and three RBI in a 25-20 loss to Waldorf.

In his four-year career, Thompson posted a .286 batting average (79 for 276) with 10 doubles, nine homers, 48 runs, 48 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 78 starts and 113 games.

Valley City State finished seventh in the North Star Athletic Association standings with an 8-20 record. In the NSAA tournament, No. 7 VCSU lost to No. 5 Dickinson State 5-2, defeated No. 6 Virtebo 11-1 and lost to No. 2 Dakota State 11-4 on May 5-7 to end the season with a 13-34 overall record. Thompson went 3 for 14 with two runs as the starter at second base in those three tournament games.

Bellevue won the NSAA title with a 25-3 record with Dakota State (24-4), Waldorf (16-12), Mayville State (14-13), Dickinson State (12-15) and Virtebo (12-16) following. Presentation went 0-28 to round out the conference standings.