Brooks Grossinger, Cheryl Zitur repeat as champions at 20th Northwoods Triathlon

NEVIS – Mayer’s Brooks Grossinger and Corcoran’s Cheryl Zitur defended their men’s and women’s titles at the 20th Northwoods Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Grossinger captured his 16th straight and 18th overall men’s title with a time of 6:46 during the ¼-mile swim in Lake Belle Taine, a 31:56 in the 14-mile bike ride and a 17:45 time in the 5K run on the Heartland Trail for a winning time of 58:26 (including transition time). The 46-year-old, who led the field in both the bike ride and 5K run, won the event in 59:35 last year.

Fargo’s Brandon Lee was the runner-up in 1:00:30 with a 6:59 swim, a 32:05 bike ride and a 19:17 5K plus transition time while Nevis’ David Lewis took third in 1:02:56 with a 7:12 swim, a 34:36 bike ride and an 18:53 5K run along with transition time. Menahga’s Nick Jasmer was fourth in 1:04:27 with a 7:05 swim, a 35:41 bike ride and a 19:32 5K. Savage’s Matthew Ondracek had the fastest swim time of 6:05.

In the women’s field, Zitur had the fastest time of 36:57 during the biking portion and a runner-up 21:44 5K time to clock a winning time of 1:08:46 to capture her third straight women’s title. The 46-year-old, who opened with a 6:44 during the swimming leg, clocked a winning time of 1:09.02 last year.

Nisswa’s Mata Agre was second in 1:11:52 with a 7:39 swim, a 41:26 bike ride and a top time of 20:15 in the 5K. Bemidji’s Christel Kippenhan finished third with a 6:58 swim, a 39:39 bike ride and a 24:01 5K for a 1:12:54. Lakeville’s Liz Thull led the women with a 6:38 during the swimming leg.

The first two waves of swimmers kick off the 20th Northwoods Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Other area men who competed were Park Rapids’ Kenny May (24th in 1:17:20), Park Rapids’ Brian Hobson (26th in 1:17:30), Park Rapids’ Bill Barth (40th in 1:21:13), Nevis’ Nicholas Richter (50th in 1:22:43), Nevis’ Eli Lewis (62nd in 1:25:55), Nevis’ Mikey Grendzinski (75th in 1:30:33), Akeley’s Derek Werner (77th in 1:31:02), Nevis’ Ryan Mathisrud (99th in 1:37:08), Park Rapids’ Mark Hewitt (115th in 1:51:09), Park Rapids’ Ray Niedzielski (116th in 1:52:20) and Laporte’s Brent Vesta (122nd in 2:00:15).

Among the area women finishers were Nevis’ Alyssa Robley (11th in 1:22:37), Nevis’ Ella Lundstrom (44th in 1:37:52), Park Rapids’ Angie Walther (48th in 1:39:07), Osage’s Brandi McMahon (56th in 1:40:52), Park Rapids’ Nora Bolton (62nd in 1:44:57), Laporte’s Rachel Vesta (72nd in 1:51:06) and Park Rapids’ Krista Korfmacher (77th in 1:57:11).

Park Rapids' Krista Korfmacher begins the 14-mile bike ride during the Northwoods Triathlon. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Winning the male relay was the Melgram Jewelers Presents team of Peter Grams, Ryan Voss and Jack Schulte in 1:10:23. The Blonde Ambition Trio of Leah Walters, Kathy Stenberg and Krista Mueller captured the women’s relay title in 1:20:22. Leading the co-ed relay teams was the Team Vazac duo of Charles Vazac and Rebecca Vasac in 1:06:59. There were six male relay teams, seven female relay teams and 22 co-ed relay teams.

The male and female age division winners were Matthew Ondracek (1:12:54) and Savage’s Isabel Ondracek (1:26:13) for age 19-under; Bemidji’s Sam Schulze (1:13:55) and Stillwater’s Sami Pidde (1:32:55) for 20-24; Rochester’s Mitchell Clayton (1:06:56) and Stillwater’s Katrin O’Grady (1:16:41) for 25-29; Jasmer and Agre for 30-34; Baxter’s Miles Krueger (1:10:24) and Moorhead’s Janine Davis (1:23:17) for 35-39; Lee and Minneapolis’ Lauren Stephenson (1:19:36) for 40-44; Grossinger and Edina’s Rachel Miller (1:30:30) for 45-49; Fargo’s Jeremy Brekke (1:16:10) and Maple Grove’s Christine Mitchell (1:18:10) for 50-54; Maple Grove’s John Mitchell (1:20:22) and Zitur for 55-59; Fargo’s Tom Clow (1:19:21) and Little Falls’ Jacki Devine (1:25:57) for 60-64; Dennis Nelson of Henderson, NV (1:23:58) and Moorhead’s Susan Geib (1:35:05) for 65-69; and St. Cloud’s John Mahowald (1:24:56) and Backus’ Deborah Winn (1:52:56) for 70-over.

Park Rapids' Bill Barth transitions to the biking portion of the Northwoods Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 12. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

There were a total of 123 men, 88 women and 98 individuals in the relays who competed.

The Northwoods Triathlon is sponsored by the Nevis Civic & Commerce Association, which uses the proceeds from this event within the surrounding community to support the health and wellness of its residents.

Following are the top finishers in each age division for males, females and the relays. Complete results can be found on www.pickleevents.com.

Park Rapids' Ray Niedzielski makes the transition to the biking portion of the Northwoods Triathlon. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

MALE RESULTS

Overall winner: Brooks Grossinger, Mayer, 58:26.

19-under: 1, Matthew Ondracek, Savage, 1:12:54. 2, Devin L’Heureux, West Fargo, ND, 1:16:47. 3, Blake Swenson, Perham, 1:16:48.

20-24: 1, Sam Schulze, Bemidji, 1:13:55. 2, Joey Pidde, Stillwater, 1:23:23. 3, Daniel Reedy, Chicago, IL, 1:30:15.

25-29: 1, Mitchell Clayton, Rochester, 1:06:56. 2, Trent Youngdahl, Wayzata, 1:11:17. 3, Blake Peterson, Duluth, 1:13:12.

30-34: 1, Nick Jasmer, Menahga, 1:04:27. 2, Benjamin Kollaja, Minneapolis, 1:05:15. 3, Robert Rutscher, Stillwater, 1:07:18.

35-39: 1, Miles Krueger, Baxter, 1:10:24. 2, Kenny May, Park Rapids, 1:17:20. 3, Michael Maier, Bismarck, ND, 1:17:32.

40-44: 1, Brandon Lee, Fargo, ND, 1:00:30. 2, Andrew Moen, Detroit Lakes, 1:05:24. 3, Ryan Rogers, Bemidji, 1:05:25.

45-49: 1, Brooks Grossinger, Mayer, 58:26. 2, David Lewis, Nevis, 1:02:56. 3, Christopher Hagen, Little Falls, 1:09:30.

50-54: 1, Jeremy Brekke, Fargo, ND, 1:16:10. 2, Tim Thull, Lakeville, 1:17:21. 3, Bill Barth, Park Rapids, 1:21:13.

55-59: 1, John Mitchell, Maple Grove, 1:20:22. 2, Brett Swenson, Eden Prairie, 1:25:14. 3, Todd Peters, West Fargo, ND, 1:27:45.

60-64: 1, Tom Clow, Fargo, ND, 1:19:21. 2, Chuck Extrand, Minneapolis, 1:20:02. 3, Kurt Devine, Little Falls, 1:20:24.

65-69: 1, Dennis Nelson, Henderson, NV, 1:23:58. 2, James Martenson, Rochester, 1:26:59. 3, Paul Carter, Clive, IA, 1:30:08.

70-over: 1, John Mahowald, St. Cloud, 1:24:56. 2, Mark Hagen, Hawley, 1:41:16. 3, Mark Hewitt, Park Rapids, 1:51:09.

FEMALE RESULTS

Overall winner: Cheryl Zitur, Corcoran, 1:08:46.

19-under: 1, Isabel Ondracek, Savage, 1:26:13. 2, Aili Toyli, Parkers Prairie, 1:27:42. 3, Annie Hermann, Kenosha, WI, 1:33:34.

20-24: 1, Sami Pidde, Stillwater, 1:322:55. 2, Ella Lundstrom, Nevis, 1:37:52. 3, Liz Thull, Lakeville, 1:45:28.

25-29: 1, Katrin O’Grady, Stillwater, 1:16:41. 2, Brooke Hunter, Eugene, OR, 1:27:54. 3, Anik Regan, Minneapolis, 1:28:59.

30-34: 1, Mata Agre, Nisswa, 1:11:52. 2, Reggie MacMaster, Fargo, ND, 1:20:52. 3, Jule Muegge, Minneapolis, 1:21:39.

35-39: 1, Janine Davis, Moorhead, 1:23:17. 2, Jackie Hingeveld, Hopkins, 1:27:52. 3, Nicole Foley, Big Lake, 1:30:47.

40-44: 1, Lauren Stephenson, Minneapolis, 1:19:36. 2, Rachel Moen, Detroit Lakes, 1:21:38. 3, Kyja Kristijanson-Nelson, Fargo, ND, 1:28:

40.45-49: 1, Rachel Miller, Edina, 1:30:30. 2, Melany Wynn, Lake Park, 1:37:52. 3, Erika Rodenbiker, Fargo, ND, 1:38:15.

50-54: 1, Chrstine Mitchell, Maple Grove, 1:18:10. 2, Gretchen Rockstad, Ada, 1:34:29. 3, Jill Emery, Roley, 1:30:08.

55-59: 1, Cheryl Zitur, Corcoran, 1:08.46. 2, Christel Kippenhan, Bemidji, 1:12:54. 3, Linda Belanger, International Falls, 1:18:47.

60-64: 1, Jacki Devine, Little Falls, 1:25:57. 2, Sara Dobbs, Houston, TX, 1:35:23. 3, Caroline Agre, Corcoran, 1:39:29.

65-69: 1, Susan Geib, Moorhead, 1:35:05. 2, Patty O’Neil, Edina, 1:36:01. 3, Lisa Barth, St. Paul, 1:38:41.

70-over: 1, Deborah Winn, Backus, 1:52:56. 2, Carolyn Rude, Walker, 2:06:56.

MALE RELAYS

1, Melgram Jewelers Presents (Peter Grams, Ryan Voss, Jack Schulte), 1:10:23. 2, The Two-Timers (Jon Bell-Clement, Justin Montplaisir), 1:19:41. 3, Van Goes (David Vanderlinden, Matthew Vanderlinden, Jacob Vanderlinden), 1:20:00.

FEMALE RELAYS

1, Blonde Ambition Trio (Leah Walters, Kathy Stenberg, Krista Mueller), 1:20:22. 2, Horner’s Tri (Katherine Horner, Audrey Horner, Kelli Horner), 1:31:00. 3, Trifecta (Kate Holmstrom, Tori Miller, Kaylee Davidson), 1:36:50.

CO-ED RELAYS