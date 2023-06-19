Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Baseball: Zach Hocking's clutch double lifts Esox past New York Mills

The Park Rapids amateur baseball team improves to 6-2 following the 8-7 victory.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 1:01 PM

NEW YORK MILLS – Zach Hocking’s bases-clearing double in the sixth inning gave the Park Rapids Esox amateur baseball team the lead for good in an 8-7 victory over New York Mills on Friday, June 16.

The Esox trailed 5-3 before Hocking’s hit provided a 6-5 lead. Single runs in the seventh and eighth sealed the win. Park Rapids also scored single runs in the first, second and fifth.

Isaiah Olson went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI, Hocking went 2 for 4 with four RBI, and Nick Jasmer went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI to lead Park Rapids’ 13-hit attack. Riley Massie (two runs), TJ Erickson (1 for 4, one run), Tyler Lindow (2 for 5), Sam Eystad (1 for 5, one run) and Jason Haas (1 for 4, one run, one RBI) also contributed offensively. The Esox won despite stranding 13 runners on base.

Derek Lindow went the distance, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits and a walk while striking out nine as the Esox improved to 6-2 with their fifth win in a row.

Park Rapids, which had a Lake & Pine League home game against Nimrod postponed on Saturday, June 17, will travel to Deer Creek for a 1:30 p.m. start on Saturday, June 24. The Esox will then put their 4-1 Lake & Pine League record on the line by hosting Wolf Lake at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

