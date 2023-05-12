99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Baseball: Park Rapids opens amateur season with a win over Staples

Derek Lindow and Dillon McGee pace the Esox's 11-1 Lake and Pine League victory.

EsoxLogo.jpg
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 9:03 AM

PARK RAPIDS – Derek Lindow threw a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts in leading the Park Rapids Esox amateur baseball team to an 11-1 win in seven innings in the Lake and Pine League season opener on May 7.

The Esox pounded out 16 hits with Dillon McGee going 3 for 4 with four RBI and Kevin Murphy, Zach Hocking and Riley Massie all going 2 for 4.

Park Rapids took a 3-0 lead in the second inning behind three walks, a single by Matt Johanning and Murphy’s two-run single. McGee’s double produced another run in the third while singles by Murphy and Hocking and McGee’s two-run single made it 6-0 in the fourth.

After Staples scored a run in the fifth, Isaiah Olson’s RBI single and an error made it 8-1 in the bottom of that inning while singles by Hocking and Brendan Kruchowski, a two-run single by McGee, and an RBI single by Tyler Lindow concluded the scoring in the seventh.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
