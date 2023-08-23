Amateur Baseball: Park Rapids uses strong start to finish with 9-9 record

After getting off to a strong start, a slump at the end of the season prevented the Park Rapids Esox amateur baseball team from contending for a trip to the state Class C tournament.

The Esox opened the season with a 7-2 record, including a 5-1 mark to top the Lake and Pine League standings. Park Rapids then went 2-5 in the final seven games of the regular season.

The 9-7 record gave the Esox the No. 6 seed for the Region 14C tournament. Losses to New York Mills and Deer Creek in the playoffs ended Park Rapids’ season at 9-9.

“The Esox were a competitive group when we had our guys there,” said Park Rapids manager Zach Hocking. “We struggled in the middle half of the year to get guys to show up and our record showed that. Going 2-5 in the month of July hurt us after going 7-2 before then. I get it. Summers are busy for everyone, but it (not having our best lineup) affected us greatly.”

Jason Haas was the Esox's starting catcher all season, hitting .319 with 11 runs scored and six RBI. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids opened the season with an 11-1 win over Staples in the Lake and Pine League opener before dropping a league game to Sebeka (4-0) and a game to Clarissa (10-9). The Esox responded by putting together a six-game winning streak by defeating Vergas (6-0), Midway (13-5 in a league game), Wolf Lake (9-0 in a league game), Staples (18-7), New York Mills (8-7) and Wolf Lake (8-0).

The Esox ended the regular season with losses to Perham (13-3) and Midway (11-8 in 11 innings), a 6-4 win in 13 innings over Deer Creek, a loss to Sebeka (5-4), and a split against Nimrod (winning 1-0 and losing 10-1).

Park Rapids ended with a 6-4 record in Lake and Pine League play. Midway won the Lake and Pine title at 8-2 with Nimrod and Sebeka also going 6-4. Wolf Lake (3-7) and Staples (1-9) rounded out the league standings.

A lack of offense cost the Esox in the Region 14C playoffs as Park Rapids ended the season with playoff losses to No. 3 New York Mills (4-0) and No. 7 Deer Creek (18-1). In the final four games of the season, the Esox managed only 11 hits and three runs.

Dillon McGee, shown scoring a run against Midway, was the Esox's starter in center field. McGee hit .303 with 11 runs scored and 12 RBI. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“Going into the season, I had high expectations that it would be our year of turning things around, which started off well. I was super excited and then we hit the grindstone part of the year. When some didn't show up is when we really felt it the most,” said Hocking. “The guys that showed up day in and day out really played well this summer and I appreciate all of them for being there. In the middle of our season, losing a pitcher to an arm injury also affected us. Pitching is always a limitation for us and then losing one pitcher killed us.”

For the season, the Esox hit .280 as a team and posted a 4.01 team ERA. Park Rapids committed 32 errors that led to 49 unearned runs.

Competing for the Esox this season were Hocking, Riley Massie, Jason Haas, Dillon McGee, Nick Jasmer, John Massie, Andrew Dudley, TJ Erickson, Isaiah Olson, Derek Lindow, Tyler Lindow, Kevin Murphy, Dawson McGee, Matt Johanning, Brendan Kruchowski, Alex Holmer, Cain Mitchell, Sawyer Torkelson, Tyler Lenz, Sam Eystad and Jaxson Lund. Hocking and Riley Massie played in every game while Haas missed only one game and Dillon McGee missed only two games.

Derek Lindow went 6-2 with a 1.77 ERA in nine starts for the Esox this summer. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Tyler Lindow led the Esox in hitting with a .438 average (14 for 32) with three runs and six RBI at shortstop. Olson hit .361 (13 for 36) with nine runs and four RBI at shortstop. Erickson batted .351 (13 for 37) with eight runs and eight RBI at shortstop and second base. Haas hit .319 (15 for 47) with 11 runs and six RBI as the starting catcher. Hocking batted .311 (19 for 61) and led the team with 15 runs and 17 RBI as the starter at first base. Riley Massie hit .304 (21 for 69) with seven runs and nine RBI as the starter in left field. Dillon McGee started in center field and hit .303 (20 for 66) with 11 runs and 12 RBI. John Massie hit .292 (7 for 24) with four runs as a right fielder. Mitchell hit .267 (4 for 15) as a second baseman and outfielder. Murphy hit .258 (8 for 31) with eight runs and six RBI as a second baseman and designated hitter before missing the end of the season with an arm injury. Dudley hit .243 (9 for 37) with four runs and five RBI as a shortstop. Torkelson hit .222 (4 for 18) with four runs and four RBI at third base. Jasmer hit .205 (9 for 44) with seven runs and three RBI as an infielder and outfielder. Johanning hit .200 (3 for 15) with three runs and four RBI as an infielder. Lenz hit .182 (2 for 11) with two runs and three RBI in right field. Kruchowski hit .133 (2 for 15) with three runs at third base. Dawson McGee hit .130 (3 for 23) with three runs and three RBI at second base.

TJ Erickson started at shortstop and second base when not pitching and hit .351 with eight runs and eight RBI for the Esox this summer. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The top pitchers for the Esox were Murphy, Derek Lindow, Erickson and Tyler Lindow. Murphy made six pitching appearances, including three starts, and went 1-1 with a 0.69 ERA in 16 innings. Derek Lindow went 6-2 with a 1.77 ERA in nine starts and 66 innings with 79 strikeouts. Erickson posted a 0-2 record and a 3.44 ERA in 18.1 innings with four appearances and two starts. Tyler Lindow made five pitching appearances, going 1-2 with a 7.88 ERA in 16 innings. Johanning (0-1), Dawson McGee, Olson (1-0), Hocking, Kruchowski and Dudley also saw time on the mound this summer.

If the top players can make a commitment to show up for every game, Hocking sees the Esox having even more success next summer.

“Next season is uncertain at this point and time. I have to figure out if I can get guys that will commit to playing ball and we will go from there,” said Hocking. “I don't want to see this team go, but it can happen. Obviously, I think that we will have another competitive team next year if we can get all of our guys there. We’ll see how it goes.”

Riley Massie, shown diving back to first base in a game at Midway, hit .304 with seven runs and nine RBI as the starter in left field for the Esox this season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

SEASON STATISTICS

(For 17 games, excluding final playoff game)

Games: R. Massie 17, Hocking 17, Haas 16, Di. McGee 15, Jasmer 12, J. Massie 12, Dudley 11, Erickson 9, Olson 9, D. Lindow 9, T. Lindow 8, Murphy 8, Da. McGee 6, Johanning 5, Kruchowski 5, Holmer 4, Mitchell 4, Torkelson 4, Lenz 4, Eystad 2, Lund 1.

Batting average: T. Lindow .438 (14-32), Olson .361 (13-36), Erickson .351 (13-37), Haas .319 (15-47), Hocking .311 (19-61), R. Massie .304 (21-69), Di. McGee .303 (20-66), J. Massie .292 (7-24), Mitchell .267 (4-15), Murphy .258 (8-31), Lund .250 (1-4), Dudley .243 (9-37), Torkelson .222 (4-18), Jasmer .205 (9-44), Johanning .200 (3-15), Lenz .182 (2-11), Kruchowski .133 (2-15), Da. McGee .130 (3-23), Eystad .100 (1-10), Holmer .000 (0-4).

2B: Hocking 4, Erickson 3, Jasmer 3, Murphy 2, R. Massie 2, Haas 2, Torkelson 2, Johanning 1, T. Lindow 1, Olson 1, Dudley 1, Di. McGee 1.

3B: Olson 1, Hocking 1.

HR: Olson 1.

Runs: Hocking 15, Di. McGee 11, Haas 11, Olson 9, Erickson 8, Murphy 8, Jasmer 7, R. Massie 7, Torkelson 4, Dudley 4, J. Massie 4, Johanning 3, T. Lindow 3, Kruchowski 3, Da. McGee 3, Lenz 2, Holmer 2, Mitchell 1, Eystad 1.

RBI: Hocking 17, Di. McGee 12, R. Massie 9, Erickson 8, T. Lindow 6, Murphy 6, Haas 6, Dudley 5, Johanning 4, Olson 4, Torkelson 4, Jasmer 3, Da. McGee 3, Lenz 3, Eystad 1.

Stolen bases: Di. McGee 8, Olson 4, Erickson 3, Murphy 2, R. Massie 2, Haas 2, Jasmer 1, T. Lindow 1, Dudley 1, Hocking 1.

Walks/Hit by pitches: Haas 17, Hocking 14, R. Massie 9, Erickson 7, Jasmer 7, Di. McGee 7, Johanning 5, T. Lindow 5, J. Massie 5, Murphy 4, Dudley 4, Kruchowski 4, Torkelson 4, Olson 2, Da. McGee 2, Lenz 2, Holmer 1.

Strikeouts: Jasmer 23, Haas 21, Hocking 15, R. Massie 14, Dudley 13, Di. McGee 13, Olson 10, J. Massie 10, Murphy 8, Kruchowski 8, Erickson 7, Eystad 5, Da. McGee 4, Lenz 4, Johanning 3, Holmer 3, Mitchell 3, T. Lindow 3, Torkelson 2, Lund 1.

Sacrifice hits: Dudley 3, Erickson 1, Jasmer 1, T. Lindow 1, R. Massie 1, Di. McGee 1, Da. McGee 1.