Amateur Baseball: Park Rapids scores 8 runs in 8th to defeat Wolf Lake

PARK RAPIDS – An eight-run eighth inning broke open a scoreless game and led the Park Rapids Esox to an 8-0 Lake & Pine League amateur baseball victory over Wolf Lake on Sunday, June 25.

A single by Zach Hocking and bunt singles by Sawyer Torkelson and Brendan Kruchowski loaded the bases to start the eighth. After Tyler Lenz walked to force in what proved to be the winning run, Torkelson scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Jason Haas walked to reload the bases before, Kruchowski scored on a suicide squeeze bunt by Dillon McGee. With two outs, Riley Massie lined a two-run double and TJ Erickson, Hocking and Torkelson followed with RBI doubles to cap off the inning.

Kevin Murphy allowed two-out singles to Gage Post and Tom Pietila in the ninth before recording his 12th strikeout of the game to finish off a complete-game four-hitter. Murphy walked three.

Both teams had chances to score in the early going.

Wolf Lake had a threat in the fourth when Dane Hellekson led off with a double, but was thrown out at the plate by Lenz trying to score on Post’s single to right field.

Riley Massie dives back to the bag as Wolf Lake first baseman Reino Salmen catches a pickoff throw during Park Rapids' 8-0 win on Sunday, June 25. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Esox put runners on second and third in the second when Lenz walked and advanced on Dawson McGee’s single, but both were stranded. In the fourth, Hocking singled and Kruchowski walked with one out, but neither could advance. In the sixth, Erickson and Kruchowski were hit by pitches and were left on the corners. Haas singled and Massie walked in the seventh, but both were stranded.

Park Rapids, which left nine runners on base through the first seven innings, finally broke through with seven hits in the eighth.

Hocking (3 for 5), Erickson (2 for 4) and Torkelson (2 for 5) led Park Rapids’ 11-hit attack.

Rylan Aho took the loss in relief of Tom Pietila, who pitched the first five innings. Aaron Pietila took over with one out in the eighth.

Park Rapids stayed atop the Lake & Pine League standings with a 5-1 record while Wolf Lake fell to 1-3. Nimrod is 4-3, Midway is 3-3, Sebeka is 2-3 and Staples is 1-5. The Esox improved to 7-2 overall while the Wolf Pack fell to 2-5 overall.

Wolf Lake's Aaron Pietila attempts to complete a double play as Park Rapids' TJ Erickson slides into second base. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The game between the Esox and Deer Creek scheduled for Saturday (June 24) was postponed and the game against Nimrod on June 17 that was postponed has been rescheduled for July 23 with a doubleheader at Nimrod. The Esox will travel to Perham for a game at 1:30 on Saturday (July 1) and will host Midway at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday (July 2).