Amateur Baseball: Park Rapids' Lake and Pine loss to Sebeka stings

PARK RAPIDS – Sebeka scored five runs in the final three innings to rally for a 5-4 Lake and Pine League amateur baseball victory over the Park Rapids Esox on Sunday, July 16.

The win by the Stingers, who blanked Park Rapids 4-0 in the second game of the season, prevented Park Rapids from winning the Lake and Pine League title and securing the No. 1 seed for the Region 14C tournament.

Park Rapids capitalized on a pair of errors to take a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Dillon McGee led off with a single and advanced to third on a throwing error on Riley Massie’s bunt. Sawyer Torkelson’s grounder plated McGee. After Zach Hocking walked, Tyler Lenz’s grounder scored Massie. Hocking scored when Tyler Lindow reached on an error.

The Esox made it 4-0 in the fifth when Jason Haas led off with a single, advanced to second on a throwing error and scored on Riley Massie’s RBI single.

Sebeka started its comeback by scoring a run in the seventh on two walks and two hit batters before scoring three times with two outs in the eighth to tie the game. A double by Max Lake, singles by Parker Kiser and Brayden Vertina, two walks and a hit batter sparked that inning. Singles by Lake and Kiser produced the winning run in the ninth.

The Esox stranded 10 runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the eighth when Hocking walked and John Massie and Andrew Dudley singled with two outs. Haas’ single in the second, Riley Massie’s single in the third, John Massie’s single in the fourth and Tyler Lindow’s single in the sixth accounted for Park Rapids’ other hits.

Riley Massie (2 for 5), John Massie (2 for 4) and Haas (2 for 4) led Park Rapids’ nine-hit attack. Derek Lindow started and allowed four hits and a walk with five strikeouts over five scoreless innings. Tyler Lindow took the loss after giving up five runs on five hits, six walks and three hit batters while striking out seven over the final four innings.

The loss dropped Park Rapids’ record to 5-3 in league play and 8-6 overall. Sebeka improved to 6-4 against Lake and Pine League opponents and 7-7 overall.

In other Lake and Pine League games on Saturday (July 15), Midway received a forfeit win over Vergas, Wolf Lake was blanked 14-0 by Perham, Staples was edged by Clarissa 7-3 and Nimrod defeated Bluffton 11-2. Midway swept a doubleheader against Wolf Lake on Sunday (July 16) by scores of 12-2 and 13-1.

Midway locked up the Lake and Pine title with an 8-2 record while Nimrod is 4-3. Wolf Lake (3-6) and Staples (1-9) round out the standings.

The regular season concludes this weekend with Park Rapids playing a doubleheader at Nimrod on Sunday (July 23) starting at noon. Wolf Lake travels to Deer Creek on Friday (July 21) while Midway hosts Bluffton, Sebeka travels to Clarissa and Wolf Lake hosts Nimrod on Saturday (July 22). Midway hosts New York Mills and Staples travels to Vergas on Sunday (July 23).

The Region 14C tournament begins on July 30 with the No. 4 seed in the Lake and Pine hosting the No. 5 seed in an elimination game. Perham will host the rest of the Region 14C tournament beginning on Aug. 4.