Amateur Baseball: Park Rapids ends regular season by splitting games at Nimrod

NIMROD – A split with Nimrod to end the regular season gave the Park Rapids Esox an automatic bid to the Region 14C tournament.

Derek Lindow threw a four-hitter and Isaiah Olson blasted a solo homer for the only run of the game to give the Esox a 1-0 win in the first game of this Lake and Pine League amateur baseball doubleheader. Nimrod responded with a 10-1 victory in the second game to salvage the split in this pair of seven-inning contests.

Olson’s homer with two outs in the second inning proved to be the game-winner in the opener. Singles by Riley Massie and John Massie provided the only other hits for the Esox.

Lindow went the distance, walking one and striking out six for the win. Nolan Coyle also pitched well for the Gnats, walking three and striking out 11 over seven innings. Adam Thompson had a pair of doubles to lead Nimrod’s offense.

In the second game, Nimrod pounded out 15 hits while scoring three times in the first and fourth innings and four times in the sixth to earn the split.

Alex Brockpahler (2 for 5, two runs), Paul Funk (3 for 3, three runs), Coyle (3 for 5, including a homer, three RBI), Jackson Weniger (2 for 4) and Luke Weniger (1 for 4, two RBI) led the Gnats’ offense. Luke Weniger picked up the win with Thompson and Funk finishing up. Those three pitchers combined to allow three hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Dillon McGee singled and scored on Zach Hocking’s single for Park Rapids’ lone run in the first. Riley Massie singled for the Esox’s other hit.

TJ Erickson started and took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over three innings. Olson gave up three runs on four hits and two walks over two innings while Hocking surrendered four runs on six hits over two innings. Park Rapids committed five errors that led to three unearned runs.

The split left both teams with 6-4 records in Lake and Pine League play. A 10-6 overall record gave Nimrod the No. 2 seed in the Lake and Pine and the No. 5 seed for the region tournament. The Esox’s 9-7 overall record was good for third place in the league standings and the No. 6 seed for the region tournament. Midway won the league title with an 8-2 record and finished 11-5 overall to earn the No. 2 seed for the region tournament.

Sebeka also finished at 6-4 to finish fourth while Wolf Lake ended at 3-7 to place fifth in the Lake and Pine League standings. Staples, which is not eligible for the region tournament, closed at 1-9. Sebeka went 7-9 overall, Wolf Lake posted a 4-11 overall record and Staples ended at 1-15. Sebeka will host Wolf Lake at 1:30 on Sunday (July 31) in an elimination game. The winner advances to the region tournament.

Perham (14-2) received the No. 1 overall seed in the region with New York Mills (11-5) earning the No. 3 seed and Bluffton (11-5) receiving the No. 4 seed. Deer Creek (8-8), Clarissa (5-10) and Vergas (4-12) will battle for the other region berth from the Hi-10 League.

In the other final Lake and Pine League games to close out the regular season, Wolf Lake lost to Deer Creek 14-4 on July 21; Nimrod blanked Wolf Lake 19-0, Midway defeated Bluffton 8-6 and Sebeka lost to Clarissa 8-2 on July 22; and Midway lost to New York Mills 11-9, Staples lost to Vergas 3-2 and Sebeka lost to Vergas 5-3 on July 23.

Park Rapids will open the double-elimination region tournament by playing at New York Mills at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. The second round will be played at Perham on Saturday, Aug. 5. The winner between Park Rapids and New York Mills will play at 8 p.m. with the loser of that game playing at 2 p.m. in an elimination game on Aug. 5.

Perham will host the rest of the tournament, concluding with the Region 14C championship game on Aug. 12. The winner and runner-up will advance to the state Class C tournament beginning on Aug. 18. Dassel, Delano and Litchfield are hosting the state tournament.

Admission for the region tournament per day is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 13-18. Kids 12-under will be admitted free.

