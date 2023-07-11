Amateur Baseball: Park Rapids edges Deer Creek in extra innings

DEER CREEK – Jason Haas’ RBI single in the 13th inning brought in the winning run as the Park Rapids Esox edged Deer Creek 6-4 in an amateur baseball game on Saturday, July 8.

After Deer Creek scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, the Esox prevailed when Andrew Dudley singled with one out and Dawson McGee and Nick Jasmer walked to load the bases. After Haas’ RBI single, Dillon McGee’s run-scoring grounder concluded the scoring.

The Shockers took a 2-0 lead in the fifth before Park Rapids claimed a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Dillon McGee struck out, but reached on a wild pitch on the third strike. After Riley Massie singled, TJ Erickson lined an RBI double and Massie scored on an error.

In the seventh, singles by Haas, Dillon McGee and Massie and a sacrifice fly by Erickson gave the Esox a 4-2 lead.

Park Rapids’ only other scoring threat was in the fourth when Dillon McGee and Erickson singled for the Esox’s first hits, but both runners were stranded.

Singles by Jasmer in the fifth, Dillon McGee in the ninth, Zach Hocking in the 10th and Haas in the 11th provided Park Rapids’ other hits.

Dillon McGee (3 for 7), Haas (3 for 6), Massie (2 for 6) and Erickson (2 for 6) led Park Rapids’ 13-hit attack.

Tyler Lindow earned the win in relief, allowing two hits and walking one while striking out five over four scoreless innings. Erickson started and gave up four runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out three over the first nine innings.

Deer Creek fell to 6-7 with the loss in this game between Region 14C teams.

Bluffton rolls to 14-2 win

PARK RAPIDS – Clutch two-out hitting in the early going sparked Bluffton to a 14-2 win in seven innings over the Esox in another matchup of region teams on Sunday, July 9.

Wyatt Hamann’s two-run single with two outs in the third capped off a three-run inning while Kyle Dykhoff’s two-run single with two outs in the fifth gave Bluffton a 5-0 lead.

John Massie swings at a pitch during Park Rapids' game against Bluffton on Sunday, July 9. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Connor Davis’ solo home run and Justin Dykhoff’s three-run blast sparked a five-run fifth while Robert Kempenich’s two-run double highlighted a four-run seventh as this game was ended early via the 10-run rule.

The Esox scored their two runs in the sixth when singles by John Massie, Tyler Lenz and Dudley loaded the bases with no outs. Dawson McGee followed with an RBI single before Dillon McGee’s RBI single with two outs produced the other run.

Dillon McGee went 2 for 4 as the Esox finished with eight hits while stranding 10 runners on base. Matt Johanning started and took the loss, giving up five runs in five innings. Dudley, Brendan Kruchowski and Dawson McGee finished up.

The win gave the Braves a 10-2 record while Park Rapids fell to 8-5.

In other games involving Lake and Pine League teams, Perham tapped Nimrod 9-8 on July 9 while Nimrod edged New York Mills 3-1, Wolf Lake swept a doubleheader from Staples by scores of 5-3 and 19-3, and Midway defeated Sebeka 11-5 on July 9.

Midway (6-2) and Park Rapids (5-2) top the Lake and Pine League with Nimrod at 4-3 and Wolf Lake at 3-3. Sebeka (2-4) and Staples (1-7) round out the standings.

Park Rapids will host Sebeka in a Lake and Pine League game on Sunday (July 16) at 1:30 p.m. The Esox will wrap up the regular season with a league doubleheader at Nimrod on July 23 starting at noon.