Amateur Baseball: Offense sparks Park Rapids' victories over Wolf Lake, Staples

The Park Rapids Esox amateur baseball team pounded out 36 hits in Lake & Pine League victories over Wolf Lake and Staples.

RBI singles by Isaiah Olson, Jason Haas and Kevin Murphy sparked a four-run seventh inning that helped the Esox defeat Wolf Lake 9-0 at Menahga on Friday, June 9. Park Rapids followed by belting out 22 hits in an 18-7 win at Staples on Saturday, June 10.

Derek Lindow allowed four hits and one walk while striking out 13 in seven innings in the win over Wolf Lake. Murphy finished up and went 2 for 6 with a run and two RBI. Tyler Lindow (2 for 5, one RBI), Olson (2 for 5, one run, one RBI), Andrew Dudley (2 for 4, one run) and Haas (2 for 3, one run, two RBI) also had multiple hits.

Dillon McGee (1 for 4), Riley Massie (1 for 5, one RBI), Zach Hocking (1 for 4, two runs), Nick Jasmer (1 for 3, two runs) and Matt Johanning (one run) also contributed offensively. Olson, Tyler Lindow and Haas had doubles for the Esox, who scored twice in the third, once in the fifth and twice in the ninth while leaving 13 runners on base.

Aaron Pietila (2 for 4), Derek Pihlaja (2 for 4) and Rylan Aho (2 for 2) led Wolf Lake’s seven-hit attack. Pihlaja started and took the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) on 13 hits with five walks and two strikeouts in seven innings. Tom Pietila gave up two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two over the final two innings.

Park Rapids' TJ Erickson successfully dives back to first base as Midway's Ethan Eischens waits for the throw on a pickoff attempt during a Lake & Pine League amateur baseball game on June 3, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids scored 11 runs with two outs in the third inning to take control in the win over Staples to improve to 5-2 with their fourth straight victory.

The Esox scored once in the fourth, four times in the eighth and twice in the ninth. Nine players contributed at least one hit in the win. Hocking went 4 for 5 with two runs and five RBI, Massie went 4 for 7 with two runs and two RBI, Dudley went 1 for 4 with a run and four RBI, and TJ Erickson went 3 for 7 with a run and three RBI to lead the offense.

Olson (2 for 6, three runs), Murphy (1 for 5, two runs), Tyler Lindow (3 for 5, one run), Nick Jasmer (3 for 6, three runs, one RBI), Haas (1 for 3, two runs, one RBI) and John Massie (one run) also contributed offensively.

Olson pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out six. Tyler Lindow pitched the next four innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Erickson gave up one hit in the ninth. The Esox left 14 runners on base while Staples stranded 13 runners.

Scoring 10 unanswered runs sparked the Esox to a 13-5 Lake & Pine League victory over Midway on June 3.

Midway held a 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Esox responded by scoring four runs in the second, two runs in the third and four runs in the fourth before sealing the win by scoring twice in the seventh.

After Rory Drewes’ RBI single gave the Snurdbirds the early lead, a single by Erickson, an infield single by Tyler Lindow and an error loaded the bases to start Park Rapids’ second inning. Johanning’s two-run single, McGee’s run-scoring grounder and Sawyer Torkelson’s RBI double put the Esox in front.

Riley Massie dives back to first base during Park Rapids' win over Midway on June 3, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Hocking, Erickson and Tyler Lindow drove in runs in the fourth as Park Rapids led 10-2 before Brett Dormanen, Drewes and Dillon Card drove in runs as the Snurdbirds cut the deficit to 10-5 in the bottom of that inning.

The Esox pounded out 16 hits with Erickson going 3 for 6 with three runs, McGee going 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI, Torkelson going 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBI, and Tyler Lindow going 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBI as those four players had multiple hits. Riley Massie (1 for 1), Cain Mitchell (1 for 4, one run), Hocking (1 for 4, one run, two RBI), Tyler Lenz (1 for 2, one RBI), Dudley (1 for 2), Johanning (1 for 5, three RBI) and Haas (1 for 4, one run) also contributed to the win.

Derek Lindow was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over eight innings. Murphy gave up one hit in the ninth. Five Park Rapids errors led to four unearned runs.

Card went 2 for 5 while Preston Riewer (1 for 2, one run), Drewes (1 for 5, one run, two RBI), Ethan Eischens (1 for 5), Sam Meyer (1 for 4, one run), Michael Sullivan (1 for 4, one run) and Jackson Soderberg (1 for 3) rounded out Midway’s offensive attack. Stetson Burkman started and took the loss after allowing nine runs on eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 3 ⅓ innings. Dormanen (two hits and one unearned run with one strikeout in ⅔ innings), DJ Reichling (three runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings) and Card (one strikeout in one inning) finished up.

Derek Lindow threw a three-hitter and struck out 14 batters in leading the Esox to a 6-0 win over Vergas on May 28.

The Esox scored three runs in the third inning before capping off the scoring with a run in the eighth and two runs in the ninth.

Dillon McGee went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI to lead Park Rapids’ seven-hit attack. Dawson McGee went 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI, Hocking went 1 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, and John Massie went 1 for 3 with two runs. Mitchell went 1 for 4 for the Esox’s other hit. Derek Lindow walked six batters while stranding eight runners on base in the shutout.