Amateur Baseball: Midway tops Park Rapids 11-8 in extras

PARK RAPIDS – After surrendering a four-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, Midway scored three times in the 11th for an 11-8 Lake and Pine League amateur baseball victory over Park Rapids on Sunday, July 2.

Midway held an 8-4 lead before the Esox forced extra innings by scoring four times in the bottom of the ninth. TJ Erickson singled, Sawyer Torkelson was hit by a pitch and Andrew Dudley singled to load the bases. Matt Johanning walked to force in a run and Dillon McGee was hit by a pitch to force in another run. Riley Massie’s two-run single tied the game at 8-8.

The Snurdbirds threatened in the 10th on a single by Preston Riewer and a double by Ty Karger, but Erickson left both runners on base.

In the top of the 11th, Ethan Eischens led off with a walk and Charlie Hodge came in as a pinch runner. After a sacrifice bunt by Ray Mueller and a passed ball, Hodge scored the winning run on a throwing error to the plate on a grounder by Sam Meyer. Brett Dormanen singled and Quincy Jantz was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Rory Drewes drew a walk and Karger lined an RBI single to end the scoring.

Charlie Hodge slides in to score what proved to be the winning run in the 11th inning in Midway's 11-8 win over Park Rapids. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Midway opened the scoring in the second when Mueller singled and Meyer doubled to open the inning. Both scored on an error. After a single by Riewer and a walk to Jantz, Drewes cleared the bases with a double as the Snurdbirds led 5-0.

The Esox closed the gap to 5-4 by scoring once in the second, twice in the third and once in the fifth. Zach Hocking, Erickson and Torkelson led off the second with walks before Dudley lofted a sacrifice fly. In the third, McGee walked and was forced out at second on Kevin Murphy’s grounder. After a double by Hocking, Erickson lined a two-run double. Park Rapids left the bases loaded in the fourth after Matt Johanning and Massie walked and McGee was hit by a pitch. Hocking was hit by a pitch to lead off the fifth, advanced to third on a walk to Erickson and a wild pitch, and scored on a wild pitch.

Midway pushed its lead to 7-4 in the seventh. Jantz reached on an error and scored when Drewes reached on an error. Card followed with an RBI double.

Park Rapids shortstop Andrew Dudley throws out a Midway runner. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Esox mounted a threat in the bottom of the seventh when walks to Hocking, Erickson and Dudley loaded the bases with one out. Karger struck out the next two batters.

Karger led off the ninth with a double and scored on Card’s RBI single as Midway claimed an 8-4 lead.

Park Rapids rallied to force extra innings before the Snurdbirds prevailed to avenge a 13-5 loss to the Esox on June 3.

Karger (4 for 6), Riewer (3 for 7), Card (3 for 7), Drewes (2 for 6 with four RBI) and Dormanen (2 for 6) led Midway’s 19-hit offensive attack. DJ Reichling picked up the win despite allowing four runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out four in three innings of relief. Card earned the save, retiring both batters he faced in the 11th. Hodge started and gave up three runs on two hits, six walks and a hit batter with six strikeouts over the first four innings. Karger pitched the next three innings, issuing one run on five walks and a hit batter while striking out seven. Riewer retired his only batter in the 11th.

Nick Jasmer dives back to first base during Park Rapids' Lake and Pine League game against Midway. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids managed only five hits with Erickson going 2 for 3 and Hocking scoring three times. The Esox drew 13 walks and had three batters hit by pitches.

Murphy started, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in 5 ⅔ innings. Erickson finished up by surrendering six runs on 11 hits with a walk and two hit batters while striking out there in 5 ⅓ frames.

Midway stranded 15 runners on base while the Esox left 14 on the bases.

The win lifted the Snurdbirds’ record to 5-2 in Lake and Pine League play and 7-4 overall. The Esox are still tied atop the league standings at 5-2 while falling to 7-4 overall. Nimrod (4-3), Sebeka (2-3), Wolf Lake (1-3) and Staples (1-5) round out the Lake and Pine standings.

Brett Dormanen connects for a hit during Midway's win over Park Rapids. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids will host Bluffton on Sunday (July 9) at 1:30 p.m. in a Region 14C game.

Win streak ends

PERHAM – Perham remained undefeated on the season while ending the Esox’s six-game winning streak with a 13-3 seven-inning victory on Saturday, July 1.

The Pirates scored twice in the first and third, three times in the fourth, four times in the sixth and twice in the seven to end this game early via the 10-run rule.

Midway's Ty Karger connects for a hit during a Lake and Pine League game at Park Rapids. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids scored a run in the third on a double by Nick Jasmer, a single by Jason Haas and a grounder by McGee.

In the fourth, Hocking walked, advanced to third on a single by Dudley and scored on a wild pitch.

The Esox plated their final run in the sixth when Isaiah Olson tripled and scored on Tyler Lindow’s RBI single.

Midway's Ray Mueller squares around for a bunt. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Lindow and Haas both went 2 for 3 as the Esox finished with eight hits. Lindow started and took the loss, allowing four runs on two hits and six walks while pitching into the third. Olson gave up three runs on four hits and three walks with a strikeout over 1 ⅓ innings before Hocking finished up by issuing six runs on five hits and seven walks over 3 ⅓ innings.

Evan Kovash (2 for 4, three runs, two RBI), Dawson Stevens (3 for 6, four RBI) and Chris Ruther (3 for 5, two RBI) led the way as Perham improved to 8-0 by combining 11 hits with 16 walks for the win in this matchup of region teams.