Amateur Baseball: Esox get eliminated from region tournament
New York Mills and Deer Creek shut down Park Rapids' offense.
Park Rapids’ offense was shut down as the Esox were eliminated from the Region 14C amateur baseball tournament.
The No. 6-seeded Esox managed only two hits in a 4-0 loss to No. 3 New York Mills at New York Mills on Aug. 4 and three hits in an 18-1 loss to No. 7 Deer Creek at Perham on Aug. 5.
Riley Massie and Cain Mitchell had singles to account for Park Rapids’ only hits against NYM. Matt Johanning drew a walk for the Esox’s other baserunner.
Derek Lindow took the loss, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs with two walks and five strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Brandon Kupfer’s RBI single gave the Millers a 1-0 lead in the third inning while Collin Teich’s bases-clearing double concluded the scoring in the fourth. Austin Maneval recorded 11 strikeouts in a winning effort. The win lifted New York Mills’ record to 12-5. Park Rapids defeated the Millers 8-7 during the regular season.
Deer Creek also avenged a loss to the Esox during the regular season to stay alive in this double-elimination tournament.
The Shockers took advantage of eight Park Rapids errors to avenge a 6-4 loss in 13 innings during the regular season.
Brendan Kruchowski started and took the loss. Andrew Dudley and Zach Hocking finished up as the Esox ended the regular season with a 9-9 record. Deer Creek improved to 9-9.
In the other first-round Region 14C games, No. 1 Perham edged No. 8 Sebeka 3-1, No. 4 Bluffton defeated No. 5 Nimrod 12-0 and No. 2 Midway edged Deer Creek 8-7. Bluffton defeated Perham 9-1 and New York Mills edged Midway 4-3 in 10 innings in the semifinals. New York Mills defeated Bluffton 6-2 to earn a trip to the state Class C tournament.
In the losers’ bracket, Nimrod eliminated Sebeka 5-2, Midway ousted Nimrod 10-3, Perham edged Deer Creek 5-4, Perham eliminated Midway 11-7 and Bluffton eliminated Perham 10-3. Bluffton defeated New York Mills 10-4 in the championship game as both teams qualified for state.
Bluffton (15-6) will receive a first-round bye and will play the winner between Raymond and Monticello on Aug. 25 while New York Mills (14-6) plays Regal on Aug. 19. Dassel, Delano and Litchfield will host the 48-team state Class C tournament, which continues through Sept. 4.
