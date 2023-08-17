Amateur Baseball: Esox get eliminated from region tournament

Park Rapids’ offense was shut down as the Esox were eliminated from the Region 14C amateur baseball tournament.

The No. 6-seeded Esox managed only two hits in a 4-0 loss to No. 3 New York Mills at New York Mills on Aug. 4 and three hits in an 18-1 loss to No. 7 Deer Creek at Perham on Aug. 5.

Riley Massie and Cain Mitchell had singles to account for Park Rapids’ only hits against NYM. Matt Johanning drew a walk for the Esox’s other baserunner.

Derek Lindow took the loss, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs with two walks and five strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Brandon Kupfer’s RBI single gave the Millers a 1-0 lead in the third inning while Collin Teich’s bases-clearing double concluded the scoring in the fourth. Austin Maneval recorded 11 strikeouts in a winning effort. The win lifted New York Mills’ record to 12-5. Park Rapids defeated the Millers 8-7 during the regular season.

Deer Creek also avenged a loss to the Esox during the regular season to stay alive in this double-elimination tournament.

The Shockers took advantage of eight Park Rapids errors to avenge a 6-4 loss in 13 innings during the regular season.

Brendan Kruchowski started and took the loss. Andrew Dudley and Zach Hocking finished up as the Esox ended the regular season with a 9-9 record. Deer Creek improved to 9-9.

In the other first-round Region 14C games, No. 1 Perham edged No. 8 Sebeka 3-1, No. 4 Bluffton defeated No. 5 Nimrod 12-0 and No. 2 Midway edged Deer Creek 8-7. Bluffton defeated Perham 9-1 and New York Mills edged Midway 4-3 in 10 innings in the semifinals. New York Mills defeated Bluffton 6-2 to earn a trip to the state Class C tournament.

In the losers’ bracket, Nimrod eliminated Sebeka 5-2, Midway ousted Nimrod 10-3, Perham edged Deer Creek 5-4, Perham eliminated Midway 11-7 and Bluffton eliminated Perham 10-3. Bluffton defeated New York Mills 10-4 in the championship game as both teams qualified for state.

Bluffton (15-6) will receive a first-round bye and will play the winner between Raymond and Monticello on Aug. 25 while New York Mills (14-6) plays Regal on Aug. 19. Dassel, Delano and Litchfield will host the 48-team state Class C tournament, which continues through Sept. 4.