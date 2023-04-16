99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Residents asked not to disturb MnDOT targets

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents to not disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping on State Hwy. 34 and U.S. Hwy. 71 in Park Rapids.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:46 PM

Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly.

Weather permitting, work will begin mid-April and conclude in late May.

According to a MnDOT news release, “The aerial survey process relies on clear observations, and must be conducted after the spring melt and before the trees leaf out. To begin the process crews place an ‘X’ on the ground as a reference point for the aerial photographer.

“Aerial mapping is used to create a record of existing infrastructure and landscape along MnDOT right-of-way for transportation planning and highway design.”

MnDOT crews paint large white “X” targets on paved surfaces and place plastic or fabric “X” targets on unpaved surfaces. A survey crew then records the coordinate position and elevation of the temporary targets for the aerial photography company. The targets are temporary and will be removed when the photography is completed.

If a target must be moved, contact the MnDOT District 2 survey office at 218-755-6509 or by email at drew.mistic@state.mn.us.

By Staff reports
