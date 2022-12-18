Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pastor Andy Spurlin

Pastor Andy Spurlin serves at Restoration Christian Church in Park Rapids.

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Follow your heart?
Reality check: “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick” (Jeremiah 17:9).
December 18, 2022 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Andy Spurlin
DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Jesus was a gift from God
"Unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given." Why? Because as a true Man, Jesus was born of the virgin Mary. As God's eternal Son, He was given.
December 11, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Andy Spurlin
DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Sit, stand, walk, run
The Bible describes healthy and unhealthy spiritual postures for believers.
December 04, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Andy Spurlin