Your personal info was exposed in a data breach. Now what?

After hackers attacked a popular online tool to transfer digital files, the Minnesota Department of Commerce (DOC) advises Minnesota consumers to take steps to prevent harm if their personal information is compromised in a data breach.

The most recent cyberattack, attributed to the Russian hacker group Clop, exploited a security vulnerability in a file-transfer tool called MOVEit. One cybersecurity firm estimates that 3,000 organizations use MOVEit.

Other targets in May and early June were the BBC, British Airways and the Nova Scotia government.

The DOC regulates nearly 50 industries in Minnesota.

A 2021 state law requires insurance companies to report security breaches to the DOC. They must also notify customers if their investigation confirms that hackers gained access to personal data, like credit card information or Social Security numbers.

“State laws are evolving to keep up with the technology and sophistication of cyber criminals,” said Jacqueline Olson, Assistant Commissioner for Enforcement. “We also know Minnesota companies that rely on personal information take seriously the responsibility of protecting that data. Commerce holds them to very high standards.”

If you receive a notice from your insurance company about unauthorized access to personal data, review the letter so you understand your rights as a customer.

Place a one-call fraud alert

The Minnesota Attorney General’s office recommends that consumers call one of the three major credit bureaus if they believe their personal information was part of a data breach.

Minnesota residents who believe that they may be victims of a data breach should actively monitor their financial statements and credit reports for any unauthorized or suspicious activity.

To place a fraud alert on your credit report, call one of these three credit bureaus:



Experian: Call 888-397-3742, and write P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

Equifax: Call 866-349-5191, and write P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

TransUnion: Call 800-680-7289, and write P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016

The one you contact is required to contact the other two to place the fraud alert in your credit file.

As of 2018, a new law provides that initial fraud alerts will last at least one year.

The fraud alert requires creditors to contact you before opening any new accounts or increasing credit limits on your existing accounts.

When you place a fraud alert on your credit report, you are entitled to one free credit report from each of the three credit bureaus upon request.

Be sure to dial carefully. Some fraudsters have been known to select telephone numbers that are similar to those of the credit bureaus.

Consider placing a security freeze

Under state law, Minnesota consumers can place a security freeze on their credit reports. In most instances, the freeze prohibits a credit reporting agency from releasing any information from your credit report without your written authorization.

Before placing a security freeze on your credit report, consider that a freeze could delay, interfere with, or prevent the timely approval of any requests you make for new loans, mortgages, employment, housing or other lines of credit.

You can place a security freeze on your credit report for free.

Send a written request to each of the three nationwide consumer reporting agencies by regular, certified or overnight mail:



Equifax Security Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348, 800-349-9960, www.freeze.equifax.com

Experian Security Freeze, P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com/freeze

TransUnion Security Freeze P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016, 888-909-8872, www.transunion.com/credit-freeze

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office offers more helpful tips in an online publication called “What to Do When Your Personal Information is Breached” ( https://www.ag.state.mn.us/Brochures/pubPersonalInfoBreach.pdf) .

