WORD ON THE STREET: Wild about warm weather

The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, “What makes you excited about summer?” These are their answers.

051023.OP.PRE.WOTSComposite.jpg
The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, “What makes you excited about summer?”
By Robin Fish
Today at 10:00 AM
051023.OP.PRE.RhondaGartner1975.JPG
Rhonda Gartner: "Everyone is excited right now, because it's finally nice out. The sun is shining, the ice is coming off the lakes, and our downtown is fabulous. There are so many shops, and it just puts everybody in good spirits."
051023.OP.PRE.JacquelineChase1971.JPG
Jacqueline Chase: "The weather, the lake, and driving with the windows down."
051023.OP.PRE.CathyKeezer1989.JPG
Cathy Keezer: "I'm excited about the tourists coming back to town."
051023.OP.PRE.BrandonTomperi1992.JPG
Brandon Tomperi: "I'm excited for the tourist traffic to come back to town after our long winter. The busyness. We like to move around."
051023.OP.PRE.AnnaDanker1985.JPG
Anna Danker: "I'm excited to spend a lot of time with my friends and family and just be outside."
051023.OP.PRE.EricaGordon1982.JPG
Erica Gordon: "Traveling to either the national parks or the state parks."
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
