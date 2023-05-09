99¢/month for 3 months
Tuesday, May 9
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: Wild about warm weather
The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, "What makes you excited about summer?" These are their answers.
The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, "What makes you excited about summer?"
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Robin Fish
Today at 10:00 AM
Rhonda Gartner: "Everyone is excited right now, because it's finally nice out. The sun is shining, the ice is coming off the lakes, and our downtown is fabulous. There are so many shops, and it just puts everybody in good spirits."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Jacqueline Chase: "The weather, the lake, and driving with the windows down."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Cathy Keezer: "I'm excited about the tourists coming back to town."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Brandon Tomperi: "I'm excited for the tourist traffic to come back to town after our long winter. The busyness. We like to move around."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Anna Danker: "I'm excited to spend a lot of time with my friends and family and just be outside."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Erica Gordon: "Traveling to either the national parks or the state parks."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
