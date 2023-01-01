99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WORD ON THE STREET: What's in store for 2023

The Enterprise asked local leaders, “Look into your crystal ball. What does 2023 have in store for our community?” Here are their answers.

123122.WEB.PRE.WOTSComposite.jpg
Park Rapids Enterprise file photos
By Staff reports
January 01, 2023 09:15 AM
123122.OP.PRE.BrianHitchcock.jpg
Brian Hitchcock, mayor of Akeley: "2023 in Akeley will definitely bring about a lot of changes. The biggest of these will be the redevelopment of Hwy. 34 through town. There's been several years of planning that have gone into this undertaking between the state and the community, and I think everyone is anxious to see the finished product."
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo
123122.OP.PRE.MollyLuther.jpg
Molly Luther, owner of the Good Life Cafe and Molly Poppin's Gourmet Snacks: "In 2023, I see a lot of stability for our community, as far as health and safety and returning to normal operations, and then steady progress toward a lot of the wonderful projects that the community is working on."
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo
123122.OP.PRE.MaryThompson.jpg
Mary Thompson, executive director of the Heartland Lakes Development Commission: "Hubbard County is blessed with outstanding quality of place amenities that make it a top choice for both individuals and businesses looking to relocate and/or expand here. The shortage of affordable workforce housing and childcare will be the key areas of focus that need to be addressed this year to capitalize on the growth opportunities that are available. Heartland Lakes Development Commission has included activities in these areas as well as several other opportunities to enhance Hubbard County’s economic vibrance during 2023 and are excited about the upcoming year."
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo
123122.OP.PRE.JeanneThompson.jpg
Jeanne Thompson, mayor of Nevis: "I'm hoping to continue to see thriving resort business, our seasonal business, and that we can work to draw some new businesses that will work with us year-round in our communities."
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo
123122.OP.PRE.RyanLeckner.jpg
Ryan Leckner, mayor of Park Rapids: "I think that in 2023, the city is going to see a lot of growth, residential and commercial. I believe our community is going to prosper this year and the years to come. I think we're a tight-knit community that's going to thrive with our growth."
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo
123122.OP.PRE.DerekRicke.jpg
Derek Ricke, president/CEO of the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce: "2023 should be an exciting year for area residents and visitors from a recreation perspective. It will be a groundbreaking year for parks and trails as the initial phases of Hubbard County's Deep Lake Park project and the Itasca-Heartland Trail Extension will begin. Plus, we're expecting to see multiple new entertainment businesses in the Park Rapids area."
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo
