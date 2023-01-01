WORD ON THE STREET: What's in store for 2023
The Enterprise asked local leaders, “Look into your crystal ball. What does 2023 have in store for our community?” Here are their answers.
The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, “What should Minnesota’s State Legislature do with its projected $17.6 billion surplus?” These are their answers.
"There have been all sorts of post-mortems since Election Day, but the broad outline was pretty clear. Americans, as is usually their habit, voted for reasonableness and common sense," says Lee Hamilton in this opinion piece.
Especially during the holiday season, the Hubbard County Solid Waste Department encourages residents, friends and family to rethink before buying, reuse items to help reduce waste and recycle properly.
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.