WORD ON THE STREET: Summer events

The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, “What is your favorite summer event?” These are their answers.

WordontheStreetComposite.062423.5844.jpg
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 8:32 AM
BobSwalender.WOTS.062423.5844.JPG
Bob Swalander: "Mowing hay."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
BrianWalpole..WOTS.062423.5847.JPG
Brian Walpole: "Taste of Dorset."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
GwenLass.WOTS.062423.5851.JPG
Gwen Lass: "Coming and getting chocolate and peanut butter ice cream from the sweet shop."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
RobynHansen.WOTS.062423.5852.JPG
Robyn Hansen: "Going to the lake."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
PamKabboord.WOTS.062423.5857.JPG
Pam Kabboord: "Going to the beach."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
LarsHavnes.WOTS.062423.5861.JPG
Lars Havnes: "I like summer blockbusters, and I also enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
