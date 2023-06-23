Get local news 24/7.
Friday, June 23
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: Summer events
The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, “What is your favorite summer event?” These are their answers.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Robin Fish
Today at 8:32 AM
Bob Swalander: "Mowing hay."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
Finding Faith: Outdoor worship offers chance to think differently
June 23, 2023 09:30 AM
Mack farm shows ag and conservation work together
June 23, 2023 08:52 AM
Pro bull rider from Frazee to compete at Park Rapids rodeo next weekend
June 23, 2023 08:30 AM
Brian Walpole: "Taste of Dorset."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Gwen Lass: "Coming and getting chocolate and peanut butter ice cream from the sweet shop."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robyn Hansen: "Going to the lake."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Pam Kabboord: "Going to the beach."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Lars Havnes: "I like summer blockbusters, and I also enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
