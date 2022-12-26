Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WORD ON THE STREET: State surplus

The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, “What should Minnesota’s State Legislature do with its projected $17.6 billion surplus?” These are their answers.

122822.WEB.PRE.WOTSComposite.jpg
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 26, 2022 01:46 PM
122822.OP.PRE.KeithSkersick9077.jpg
Keith Skersick: "Probably give it back to us."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
122822.OP.PRE.ScottMaanum9097.jpg
Scott Maanum: "I like the idea of improving low-income housing."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
122822.OP.PRE.WandaLadely9096.jpg
Wanda Ladely: "I think they should fix the roads, because there's so many potholes around here. And I think they should do some more with education. And what's left over, distribute it to people who need it."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
122822.OP.PRE.BrookeYliniemi9086.jpg
Brooke Yliniemi: "I think everybody should get a backyard swimming pool."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
122822.OP.PRE.BetsyThielen9079.jpg
Betsy Thielen: "Give it back to the schools and the residents."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
122822.OP.PRE.IanOwens9082.jpg
Ian Owens: "Putting it into the education system would never be a bad thing. More training for teachers, and just making sure we keep a high standard for all the teachers would be excellent."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
