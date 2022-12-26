WORD ON THE STREET: State surplus
The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, “What should Minnesota’s State Legislature do with its projected $17.6 billion surplus?” These are their answers.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, “What is your favorite holiday treat?” These are their answers.
Especially during the holiday season, the Hubbard County Solid Waste Department encourages residents, friends and family to rethink before buying, reuse items to help reduce waste and recycle properly.