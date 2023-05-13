WORD ON THE STREET: Minnesota Family Paid Leave

The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids what they think about Minnesota Family Paid Leave, a measure passed by both chambers in the State Legislature that would give employees partial income for up to 12 weeks’ leave to care for a new baby or a sick family member, and up to 12 weeks for their own medical issues, while holding their current job in exchange for a 0.7% increase in payroll taxes. These are the answers.

Cathy Parks: "I feel like people should be able to stay home with their kids for as long as they can, when they first have them. I feel that people would be more apt to go to the doctor and take care of medical issues before they become bigger if they did have that option to stay home." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Cassie Kurtz: "I think that's awesome. Maternity leave's been shamefully low for many, many years, and in other countries, women have time to spend with their babies and time to bond. Dads need some time off, too. I think it's great." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Irene Rodgers: "It might work for some, but not for everybody." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Karolina Watkins: "Currently, my husband and I are are on patnerity and maternity leave. We just had a baby two months ago. We are very lucky, where our company provides us 100% paid leave, and so we both get two to three months of paid leave. Since we're going through this right now, I do believe that mothers should have time off, even if it's a little bit of a paid cut. Any income at all is helpful during this first few months of a baby's life. I also have friends going through unpaid maternity leave, because they have self-employment jobs or jobs that don't give them paid maternity leave. And so, they're going through that, and they have to go back to work as soon as they can, because they have no income coming in the longer they stay away." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Teresa Knutson: "I think it's great to have the 12 weeks with pay, preferably, because it's good for families to be home with their babies or sick people." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise