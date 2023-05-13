99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion

WORD ON THE STREET: Minnesota Family Paid Leave

Local views on the Minnesota Family Paid Leave bills cover a range of opinions. Here are some faces and voices who chose to go on the record this week in Park Rapids.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 1:08 PM

The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids what they think about Minnesota Family Paid Leave, a measure passed by both chambers in the State Legislature that would give employees partial income for up to 12 weeks’ leave to care for a new baby or a sick family member, and up to 12 weeks for their own medical issues, while holding their current job in exchange for a 0.7% increase in payroll taxes. These are the answers.

051323.OP.PRE.CathyParks2622.JPG
Cathy Parks: "I feel like people should be able to stay home with their kids for as long as they can, when they first have them. I feel that people would be more apt to go to the doctor and take care of medical issues before they become bigger if they did have that option to stay home."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
051323.OP.PRE.CassieKurtz2624.JPG
Cassie Kurtz: "I think that's awesome. Maternity leave's been shamefully low for many, many years, and in other countries, women have time to spend with their babies and time to bond. Dads need some time off, too. I think it's great."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
051323.OP.PRE.IreneRodgers2630.JPG
Irene Rodgers: "It might work for some, but not for everybody."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
051323.OP.PRE.KarolinaWatkins2633.JPG
Karolina Watkins: "Currently, my husband and I are are on patnerity and maternity leave. We just had a baby two months ago. We are very lucky, where our company provides us 100% paid leave, and so we both get two to three months of paid leave. Since we're going through this right now, I do believe that mothers should have time off, even if it's a little bit of a paid cut. Any income at all is helpful during this first few months of a baby's life. I also have friends going through unpaid maternity leave, because they have self-employment jobs or jobs that don't give them paid maternity leave. And so, they're going through that, and they have to go back to work as soon as they can, because they have no income coming in the longer they stay away."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
051323.OP.PRE.TeresaKnutson2638.JPG
Teresa Knutson: "I think it's great to have the 12 weeks with pay, preferably, because it's good for families to be home with their babies or sick people."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
jodidworkinscreentime.png
Opinion
GUEST COMMENTARY: Talking screen time with U of M
May 13, 2023 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Jodi Dworkin
Paul Utke
Opinion
Legalization of marijuana is more of the extreme
May 05, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  State Sen. Paul Utke, Senate District 5, (R - Park Rapids)
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Let's keep our promise to veterans
May 04, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota)
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
MenahgaCityHall2022Wide.jpg
Local
Menahga City Council debates concealed weapon policy
May 12, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
baseball logo.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Quick start sparks Nevis' 13-7 win over Deer River
May 12, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
softball fsa logo.jpg
Prep
Softball: Nevis finishes second at Deer River
May 12, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
DrHarrisFamily051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Dr. Harris is serving the community where he grew up
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness