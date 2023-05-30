WORD ON THE STREET: How about that legalized marijuana?

A sandwich board posted May 26, 2023, outside MidWest Dabbin' Cabin in downtown Park Rapids, seems to agree with the Minnesota Legislature's decision during its 2023 session to legalize adult-use, recreational marijuana. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Minnesota Legislature approved a bill this past session that will allow adults to use recreational marijuana, establishing a regulated, state-licensed business throughout the state.

Licenses will be costly, and the law does include limits on the amount of marijuana that a recreational user can possess and where they can smoke it. At the federal level, marijuana remains a Schedule I, illegal drug.

The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, “How do you feel about this?” These are their answers.

Michael Armstrong Jr.: "I'm strongly agreeing with that because I do it myself. I've been doing it since I was, like, 16. I use it for a lot of medical needs and uses. ... Stress, anxiety. It helped me relax after a long day at work and stuff like that. I'd be 100% supportive of that stuff." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Loni Dillon: "If they're going to use it, use it at home and be safe." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Layla McDermott: "I think it's actually a wonderful idea. You can have little street rats selling it, or it can be legal and you don't have to deal with all the getting pulled over, searching vehicles, going to jail. It's not made in a storage unit. It's grown, it's picked and you smoke it. ... I think it's a healthier go-to than making crack or heroin or all that." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Geraldine Christofferson: "I absolutely do not agree with it because it hinders people. There is medical use that is reasonably accepted, but our young folks have the impression that it is OK, and it is not a good thing for them. Ask any medical person about what happens to children with the second-hand smoke of it. I'm afraid for little children, especially." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Virginia Anderson: "I think it's OK. I know people who are taking a lot of medications because they have mental health issues, and I've also heard them say that their doctors have told them they would rather have them smoking marijuana than taking all the man-made chemicals." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Shawn Linehan: "I think it's good. I approve of it. It's something that they have no right to tell us what we can and can't do." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise