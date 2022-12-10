Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

WORD ON THE STREET: Holiday movies

The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, “What is your favorite holiday movie?” These are their answers.

121022.WEB.PRE.WOTSComposite.jpg
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 10, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
121022.OP.PRE.LindaJohaneson8306.jpg
Linda Johaneson: "Love, Actually."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
121022.OP.PRE.LaurieTillmans8308.jpg
Laurie Tillmans: "A Christmas Story."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
121022.OP.PRE.JoshDavid8292.jpg
Josh David: "The Jim Carrey 'Grinch.'"
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
121022.OP.PRE.JohnKisser8298.jpg
John Kisser: "'A Christmas Story,' with Ralphie."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
121022.OP.PRE.JoanGabriel8301.jpg
Joan Gabriel: "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
121022.OP.PRE.JadaOlsen8296.jpg
Jada Olsen: "The Jim Carrey 'Grinch.'"
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
121422.WEB.PRE.WOTSComposite.jpg
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: Holiday treats
The Enterprise asked random people in downtown Park Rapids, “What is your favorite holiday treat?” These are their answers.
December 13, 2022 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: Favorite holiday songs
December 04, 2022 10:53 AM
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: What are you thankful for?
November 20, 2022 11:18 AM
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: The big issues for voters in Election 2022
November 06, 2022 10:07 AM

Related Topics: WORD ON THE STREETCHRISTMASMOVIES
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What to read next
Red bauble with the golden shape of recyclingarrows. (series)
Opinion
LET'S TALK TRASH: Holiday recycling reminders
Especially during the holiday season, the Hubbard County Solid Waste Department encourages residents, friends and family to rethink before buying, reuse items to help reduce waste and recycle properly.
December 23, 2022 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Christina Hill, Hubbard County's Minnesota GreenCorps member
Opinion.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: ‘PRoject 309’ continues to PRogress
The Park Rapids Area Schools construction project continues to steadily progress forward. A bond referendum of $51.65 million was approved on Nov. 2, 2021, with 55% voter approval. The district has partnered with local project management company ICS as well as the architecture firm of JLG architects.
December 14, 2022 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Lance Bagstad