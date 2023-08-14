Get 3 months just 99¢/month
Monday, August 14
Sections
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: Dealing with air quality issues
The Enterprise went downtown and asked folks how they're handling Canada's secondhand smoke.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Robin Fish
Today at 11:18 AM
Nanci Brosseau: "I just stay inside."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Debbie Robbins: "It's good here. It hasn't been a problem."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Debbie Tostenson: "I just think it's sad. It's unfortunate all the way around, and hard on people with respiratory problems."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Sue Grage: "We just stop breathing."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
John Hurla: "It doesn't bother me. It's not bad enough. Not that I want it any worse."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Charles Chamberlin: "This air quality is horrible. It's got my voice messed up and it's hard to breathe."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
Instagram
Youtube
Facebook
Linkedin
