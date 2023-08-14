Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion

WORD ON THE STREET: Dealing with air quality issues

The Enterprise went downtown and asked folks how they're handling Canada's secondhand smoke.

WOTSComposite.081623.OP.PRE.1069.jpg
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 11:18 AM
NanciBrosseau.081623.OP.PRE.1055.JPG
Nanci Brosseau: "I just stay inside."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
DebbieRobbins.081623.OP.PRE.1062.JPG
Debbie Robbins: "It's good here. It hasn't been a problem."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
DebbieTostenson.081623.OP.PRE.1065.JPG
Debbie Tostenson: "I just think it's sad. It's unfortunate all the way around, and hard on people with respiratory problems."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
SueGrage.081623.OP.PRE.1069.JPG
Sue Grage: "We just stop breathing."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
JohnHurla.081623.OP.PRE.1073.JPG
John Hurla: "It doesn't bother me. It's not bad enough. Not that I want it any worse."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
CharlesChamberlin.081623.OP.PRE.1076.JPG
Charles Chamberlin: "This air quality is horrible. It's got my voice messed up and it's hard to breathe."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
