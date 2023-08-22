What is a chamber of commerce?

One of the most interesting traits of younger generations is the desire to always know why.

In many ways, a thirst for knowledge and understanding is a great characteristic that can provide a long list of benefits. It can be a bit daunting as a parent, coach or educator, but overall, I think it’s a good thing.

It’s also given me numerous opportunities to explain what a chamber of commerce is over the past year, as I’ve gotten quite a few questions about it.

It’s become clear to me that, while our chamber is respected in the community, there are a surprising number of people who don’t understand what we do and why.

From a broad perspective, chambers are non-profit organizations that exist to serve and advocate for the businesses within a community. They can serve a single city, regional chambers that serve multiple communities (like us!), and at a state or national level.

Each chamber is a little different because we’re designed to meet the needs of our local business community, but they’re all driven to advocate and support their business members and to be a catalyst for economic growth.

Our chamber has always been more heavily focused on tourism than most others because of its importance to our area.

In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, city of Park Rapids and Hubbard County, we developed a 24/7 rest area and state-affiliated visitor center in 2001 that we continue to operate and welcome over 40,000 guests each year to our community.

We work with the Park Rapids Convention and Visitors Bureau to perform the area’s tourism marketing, and we create and distribute an annual visitors guide that promotes our community across the state and country.

We provide services to and represent over 340 non-profit and business members – from Menahga to Laporte and Osage to Akeley.

In addition to promoting members to visitors and residents, we act as community connectors and business advocates by hosting networking and professional development events, serving on numerous boards and committees, a weekly e-newsletter that highlights local events and job openings and much more.

We also host several events in the community, including Water Wars, Legends & Logging Days, Fourth of July parade, Heartland Lakes Community Tree Lighting, Heartland Lakes Job and Career Fair and the Heartland 200 snowmobile race.

We are champions of local businesses, and every day we strive to make the Park Rapids Lakes Area a better place to live, work and play.

