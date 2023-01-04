Weird and wacky incidents of 2022

Typing up the Hubbard County dispatch report can sometimes be tedious, but the job is occasionally livened up by an example of human, or sometimes animal, weirdness.

Here are some of our favorites from 2022, often showing people at less than their best and brightest.

March 26: A caller reported a small car stopping at mailboxes and removing hardware, causing the mailboxes to fall on the ground;

April 29: A caller who parked his car in the south parking lot at the courthouse for a hearing wanted law enforcement to review surveillance video of the time it was there to make sure his car wasn’t messed with;

May 18: A Straight River Twp. caller reported a buck goat in his yard eating everything;

June 12: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported that while he was driving by a neighbor’s house with his 15-year-old in the vehicle, the male neighbor mooned them;

July 2: Extrication was requested in Nevis Twp. for a female who fell through the hole in an ice fishing house (note: look at that date again);

Aug. 15: A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller said his ex-girlfriend was trying to drop her dog off at his house and he didn’t want it, as it is not his;

Aug. 22: A Nevis Twp. caller reported a couple of alpacas running down the road;

Aug. 27: A 275th Ave. caller said someone was dropping cats off at her home;

Sept. 3: A Lake Hattie Twp. caller complained about trespassing by neighbors who mowed part of his property;

Oct. 26: A caller thought someone had broken into her house, then said it was a dog and she doesn’t like dogs, then said the dog was licking her and now she likes dogs;

Dec. 9: A County 38 caller requested officer assistance with her daughter, who was refusing to get up and go to school;

Dec. 11: A Farden Twp. caller reported a suspicious person, looking intoxicated, standing in the middle of the road with a clipboard wearing orange and camo at 2:30 a.m.