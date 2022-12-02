THUMBS UP/THUMBS DOWN: Volunteers, Norman Rockwell moments and winter driving

Thumbs up: Dedicated volunteers

During the holiday season, volunteers are making time in their busy schedules to serve those in need.

Whether serving up a free meal, planning a community festival, collecting toys, donating items to the food shelf, giving rides to medical appointments to veterans or senior citizens, ringing the Salvation Army bell or bringing winter gear to social services so children and adults in the community stay warm this winter, each person who contributes to a cause is helping make this a better community for everyone.

Thumbs up: Norman Rockwell moments

Speaking of community festivals, the Heartland Lakes area is fortunate to have so many towns – Park Rapids (Nov. 25), Nevis (Dec. 3) and Menahga (Dec. 3) – holding lovely tree-lighting ceremonies. Neighbors can wish each other well, holding cups of hot cocoa and singing carols. Children excitedly – or not! – visit with Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick. Shops have decorated their windows with gorgeous holiday decorations. It’s wonderful to share camaraderie and a sense of community in this winter northland.

Thumbs down: Stopping distance

Enterprise staff has had several near misses within the past couple weeks on the streets of Park Rapids – instances of having to stand on the brakes to avoid a collision with someone who turned or cut across the street despite traffic bearing down on them.

Please, folks, remember that we’re going into the slippery time of year. Bear in mind that vehicles may need more space to stop. Be sure to leave plenty of room between you and the next car, start slowing down sooner before having to stop, and try to avoid jumping out right in front of someone.

And of course, make sure your headlights and tail lights are clear of snow and turned on under low visibility conditions. Let’s all work together on having a safe winter on the roads.

Thumbs down: No more club

After bar owner Gregory Parsons’ long process of seeking a conditional use permit (CUP) to relocate One More Club from its previous home at Lori Lea Lanes, one day after he was granted the CUP, the county sent a letter saying the city couldn’t grant Parsons a liquor license due to proximity with a state-supervised group home.

There should have been better communication between city and county officials. Shouldn’t the city planner have foreseen this conflict with Parsons’ business before he sank thousands of dollars into the place? This botched job doesn’t befit a community trying to grow its business sector.

Thumbs up: People making their voices heard

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s plan to remove trees along the Lake Country Scenic Byway has drawn attention to groups that want to preserve the beauty of the forest. Whether attending meetings sponsored by Friends of the Scenic Byway, writing letters to the newspaper, calling or emailing government officials or contacting MnDOT, they have made their voices heard. The right to share personal opinions and challenge government decisions is an important part of living in a democracy.