Speak up and protect aging rural Minnesota

Without your voice, Greater Minnesota stands to lose critical support for community-based services.

The Minnesota Board on Aging is tasked to create an equitable funding formula. The outcome of the proposed formula would mean funding cuts to outstate Minnesota. This includes 21 counties in northwest Minnesota.

The existing formula is heavily weighted on population and not need. We need a formula that works for rural Minnesota.

Locally, the cuts would affect programs such as nutritious senior meals, transportation support, homemaker, chore, caregiver respite, evidence-based classes, and other senior programs.

We need your help to prevent these cuts.

Protecting aging in our communities assures that our neighbors, families, and friends can age well at home.

When aging in place is supported, the entire community benefits. Beyond the health and wellness benefits, community members can benefit from the wisdom older adults share through their life experiences.

The Older Americans Act (OAA) funds critical services that keep our nation's seniors healthy and independent, including meals, homemaker assistance, chores, caregiver support, transportation, and more.

Paramount to the successful leveraging of OAA funds is the requirement that these funds be the payer of last resort. States and regions have the duty of exhausting all other funding options first. OAA services are often the only services available in our Greater Minnesota communities. Additionally, rural Minnesota lacks robust philanthropic funding or a booming network of nonprofits to step in and fill gaps when needed. Therefore, it is imperative that OAA funding is allocated to afford rural Minnesotans the same opportunities as the metro area population.

As a community that values older adults, we are tasked with the charge to voice our concern for the decrease in funding. How do we value and support aging in rural communities? By providing your public comment, open April 3 to May 3. For easy access to resources, go to www.GreaterMinnesotaAging.org and prevent cuts.

A program of the Northwest Regional Development Commission, Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging is one of seven Area Agencies on Aging in Minnesota. They serve older adults, caregivers, persons with disabilities and home- and community-based providers in 21 counties throughout northwest and west-central Minnesota.