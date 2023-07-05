PRoject 309 design considers safety and learning opportunities

If you have driven by the Park Rapids Area High School or Century School recently, you will notice that PRoject 309 is roaring forward.

The timeline for the multiyear project is on track for this first year of three to be completed on time.

A tremendous amount of work and construction at our sites will be occurring concurrently the next two years for final completion of PRoject 309 by the 2025-26 school year.

That sets the stage for meeting “This Century Learning” expectations for generations to come.

“This Century Learning” includes spaces outside the traditional classroom where students can work individually or in groups on their assignments as teachers work with other students in different areas. For these types of spaces to work and to keep students accountable and on task, teachers and staff need to be able to supervise students at work in the spaces outside the classroom. Providing an appropriate amount of transparency in these spaces accomplishes this.

The design of PRoject 309 was not only focused on creating the best possible opportunities for “This Century Learning,” but school safety was also a top priority.

Creating a safe school has many different aspects. Staff are constantly working to build positive relationships with and among students.

We know for certain that every day will bring challenges of relationships and behaviors that affect other students and staff. The mental health and wellbeing of everyone is of great importance.

Additionally, limiting areas where one cannot be seen increases student accountability as well as safety of all students and staff. This also contributes positively to their mental health.

The facility design of school safety starts at the building perimeter, ensuring that all doors can be locked, and the entrances are monitored. However, we know that active systems, such as locks and cameras, can be overcome. Providing more opportunities for passive observation through transparency not only reduces behavioral problems, but also gives the staff and students the most time to react to certain situations.

All school buildings are required to follow the state building codes. Building codes are designed to get occupants out of the building as quickly as possible in case of an emergency. All the code required systems will be in the buildings from alarms, hallway and exit width amd distance to travel to door and window hardware are designed to get occupants out of the building as quickly as possible and away from an emergency.

Enhancements such as an emergency button in each controlled entry will immediately trigger the safety and alarm systems. Another enhancement provides direct exits out of each classroom, which increases safety during an emergency. Using compartmentalization required by the fire code allows additional time for occupants to evacuate. The goal is to use the systems and design inherent in the building to give occupants the best opportunity to remove themselves from an emergency.

Our goal of PRoject 309 is to provide the best “This Century Learning” opportunities and safe environments for our students and staff with our new construction and remodeling. A great deal of thought has been given to the safety of our students and staff during the design. We wanted to make sure that we had considered how the design could improve the day-to-day challenges our students and staff face, and how the design would respond effectively to a threat or emergency.

With training, and cooperation with our emergency and law-enforcement partners, we believe we have an environment that will respond well to both.

Thank you for your continued support of Park Rapids Area Schools. As always, please call the District Office if you have any questions.