PARK RAPIDS LWV: 103 years strong! Learn more about League of Women Voters

Feb. 14 is the day we commemorate the birthday of the League of Women Voters (LWV) with collective action, advocacy and storytelling.

Women have powered democracy for over 100 years, and for our birthday, we are coming together across the country to continue to educate voters on issues relevant to the public in 2023.

Hope you can join us at Park Rapids Bella Caffé (116 3rd Street, Park Rapids) to celebrate women's right to vote. We'll serve birthday cake between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

LWV members will be there to answer your questions. Learn more about LWV Park Rapids Area, a nonpartisan organization that never endorses candidates. Find out about our plans for the year ahead. Bring friends/loved ones.

An invitation from LWV United States: On Feb. 14, the LWV is turning 103! Join us, @LWVUS, and leagues from across the country with a virtual pep rally to celebrate our 103-year legacy. RSVP here: https://bit.ly/3wam54p .

League of Women Voters Park Rapids Area (LWVPRA) is a non-partisan organization. Its mission is to encourage informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy. All LWVPRA programs are free and open to the public. Direct any questions about LWVPRA activities, events or on how to join by emailing lwvparkrapids@lwvmn.org. Follow our activities, events on lwvparkrapidsarea.blogspot.com.