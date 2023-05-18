99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Park Rapids Lions busy with band, benches and more

By Zelda Novak, Park Rapids Lions
Today at 8:32 PM

I love spring, the green grass and leaves on the trees. I like the loons, the birds in my backyard and even the deer that nibbled on our apple trees all winter.

On May 11, I attended a meeting of ACTION Park Rapids. I’m amazed at all the resources that we have in our small community – from a vibrant library system and the many resources they offer to children and adults, services for mental health and domestic abuse issues, the arts and much, much more.

The Park Rapids Lions snowbirds are returning, and we welcome them back.

We are sad for the passing of Lion Raylene Kimball, who along with her husband, Dick, served the community for many years. She will be missed. A tree will be planted in the Lions memorial garden in Depot Park. We have been planting trees and bushes for deceased members for a few years now. It's a quiet place to reflect on memories of our friends.

Recently, several Lions helped with the Park Rapids Community Band concert, serving as ushers and with refreshments. This was much appreciated by the band.

The plastic recycling is going great with many pounds of plastic collected in sites around Park Rapids such locations as several churches, Bearly Used Thrift Store and other sites. The plastic is weighed, taken to Coborn's to be sent to the Trex Co. where it is made into decking, benches etc.

For every 500 pounds, we will get a bench to be placed in various places around town. A rough estimate, so far, is that we have collected well over 10000 pounds Of plastic which is being kept out of the landfill. Thank you to everyone who brings us your plastic.

Later this summer, we will have our annual diaper drive. The diapers and cash donations are given to the Pregnancy Center, then distributed to those in need.

Our mission: To empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions Clubs.

Join us, we welcome new members. For further information, call Zelda at 218-255-7247.

