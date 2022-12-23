St. Nick reveals children’s letters

Dear Mr. Santa,

I don’t want much for Christmas. I’m going to ask my mom and dad for presents because you probably have a looooooot of kids to deliver presents to.

Love you,

Mabel

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. Not so great on math, but still. I am in fifth grade. I have a lake cabin in Nevis and live in Fargo. All I want this Christmas is Squishmellows!! They are super soft. Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am doing good. I would like a stuffy crocodile for Christmas. I want a decorating for Christmas set. I want a hold your lollipop container. And I want something that has to do with Paw Patrol.

Dear Santa,

My thankful for Santa. My love everybody except weird guys. For Christmas, my want a RC car that lights up very bright!

Dear Santa,

This is my list of Christmas presents. The elder wand from Harry Potter. Potion bottles and stuff to put in the potion bottles. Cauldron. Hogwarts Express Lego set.

From Avery

Dear Santa,

I want a balance beam and a hoverboard. I hope you have a safe flight.

From Olivia

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a rainbower.

P.S. Emmitt has been good, too. He wants the same thing.

Lydia and Emmitt

Dear Santa,

We got one of your elves and our dog chewed its arm off and so I got a clip and got it back together.

If I’m on the naughty list, can you bring me coal?

If I’m on the good list, can you get me gumballs, a super-soft pillow, a stuffed animal and a present from you?

I think I owe you some stuff, too! Like a red nose for your reindeer! A huge …..desk. With pens and paper so that you can write things down that are important.

Can you also get me some earrings. Just to let you know I have to wear certain ones!

So just remember, don’t let people hurt your feelings. And be thankful for the thing you can do.

Oh, and for my list can you get me the goon ball you have? (Please and thank you.)

I hope you get everyone there presents. Thank you for all you do.

Love, Claudia

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a kid’s dirt bike, and I love you, Santa, and I would like to get some new clothes.

Thank you for making my Christmases wonderful each year.

Love, Tyler

Dear Santa,

My name is Willow. I am 3 years old. I would love some dinosaurs please. I am so excited for Christmas! Thank you for all the hard work and all of your team does to bring so much joy!

Love, Willow & family

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want vanity curtains for my bed and essential oils, also new iPod cases, and I’ve been really good!

From, Villy

Dear Santa,

I would like a play castle, playhouse, mermaid tail and a Lego set. I hope you have a great Christmas!

Bree

Dear Santa,

I want a baby that comes with a backpack, applesauce, crackers, sandwich, bib and a water bottle.

Love, Emily

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I would like a Barbie. Thank you!

Dear Santa,

Apple Watch Series 7 Starlight aluminum or silver stainless steel, fluffy blanket tipped extra fluffy, full/queen from Macy’s. Color is blush. Ho ho ho ho ho ho Merry Christmas!

From Kenley