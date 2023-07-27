LETTER: Yellow sign on Hwy. 34 will be bigger

My voice on the corner of CSAH 4 and State Hwy. 34 is about to get bigger.

When I built and displayed the sign, I did not expect to get the response that it has gotten. The good outweighs the bad. I understand that some people may be offended by the sign, but all I can say in response to that is the truth hurts.

I do not live my life off of feelings or being offended. If you don’t like the sign, don’t look at it.

That’s the beauty of our country. It's called freedom of choice and freedom of speech.

Ever since the Democrats have taken the White House, we have seen our freedoms being stripped away one at a time. I will NOT be silenced.

It is sad that the opposition to the sign has tried to shame me with. "What about the tourists?" Well, it’s been a great summer for Park Rapids.

RELATED LETTER

Another person wrote a letter to the editor (Barb Wrebesick in the July 22 Enterprise). I don’t want to use real names. I will call her Karen. She wrote "Hwy. 34 sign is provably false." Karen tried to discredit it without any facts behind her statement. I welcome Karen and anyone to prove with hard evidence, not hearsay, that anything on that sign is false. I did my homework on that sign. Do yours.