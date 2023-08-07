LETTER: Why was large ag burn permitted?

We have been repeatedly warned about the danger to our health from the smoke from Canada, but no warnings have been issued about the smoke and air quality coming from our own backyard.

A permit was recently issued for a controlled agriculture burn in our area, consisting of 60 piles 30 feet high and 30 feet around of branch slashings, roots and stumps. From July 3 to July 5, about 40 piles were burned, causing great amounts of smoke.

We woke up on July 3 to thick smoke. No notification was given to residents living nearby. For those who do not have air-conditioning, it was in our homes.

We have two U.S. veterans living in this area. One has advanced COPD. On a good day, he cannot even walk to his mailbox. The other veteran has continuing health issues.

Another neighbor is a lung cancer survivor and has emphysema. Another has continuing eye issues.

On July 4, many neighbors had family up to visit. One neighbor, whose daughter is a doctor, left with the grandkids on July 3 due to the danger of breathing in all that smoke! Many are now dealing with headaches, burning eyes and coughing.

We contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Hubbard County Environmental Services Office and got no satisfaction.

We have many questions, including the obvious:

Why were we not notified of the burn?

Why was such a large burn OK’d at one time?

Why did they pick the July 4th holiday weekend to smoke us all out?

What about the 20 piles yet to burn?

We would like an answer to these questions, but so far, those in charge of environmental safeguards for those living in Hubbard County have failed in their duty to protect us.