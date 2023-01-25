STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Opinion | Letters
LETTER: Why a fourth grocery store?

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader.

Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Zelda Novak, Park Rapids
January 25, 2023 10:35 AM
I want to compliment both Coborn's and Hugo's grocery stores for the excellent service they provide Park Rapids and the surrounding areas.

Both stores have spent a lot of money to expand and provide us with fresh produce and meat. They employ many local residents.

Walmart also offers many of the same services.

So, my point is, why do we now need a fourth grocery store that will take away customers and revenue from the stores we already have? I feel that we need to support the stores we have. Won't another store just spread out the customer base and hurt the stores we have now? Will there be enough employees to fill the need?

I have nothing against ALDI, but let's support the stores we have now.

