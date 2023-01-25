LETTER: Why a fourth grocery store?

I want to compliment both Coborn's and Hugo's grocery stores for the excellent service they provide Park Rapids and the surrounding areas.

Both stores have spent a lot of money to expand and provide us with fresh produce and meat. They employ many local residents.

Walmart also offers many of the same services.

So, my point is, why do we now need a fourth grocery store that will take away customers and revenue from the stores we already have? I feel that we need to support the stores we have. Won't another store just spread out the customer base and hurt the stores we have now? Will there be enough employees to fill the need?

I have nothing against ALDI, but let's support the stores we have now.