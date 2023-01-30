LETTER: We need a fourth store

My wife and I are new residents to the Park Rapids area. We moved here recently from a large metropolitan area in a different state. After vacationing up in this area for the last 50 years, we decided to make it our home. We absolutely love everything about it – the natural beauty, the four seasons and the people. We have no regrets.

One of the things we're excited about is the fourth grocery store coming to Park Rapids! Competition will breed excellence among all the competitors in the Park Rapids and surrounding areas.

Another store in town will force all four major grocery stores to offer the best in customer service in order to draw in customers. It will drive down the price of consumer goods which means stores will have to be creative in their pricing strategy. And it will create additional employment opportunities.

Plus, it will be another tax-paying business entity, along with additional individual taxpayers, which is always a good thing.

We shop at Coborn's, Hugos and Walmart. They've all got their pluses and minuses.

When the fourth store is added, we'll continue to shop at Coborn's, Hugo's and Walmart, as I'm sure most folks in the area will do also. But now we'll add a fourth destination.

Park Rapids is growing. Think of the number of summer dwellers and visitors in the area throughout the year. This area is a destination point for those traveling to northern Minnesota. There will be plenty of customers to give ample business to all four stores. Let the competition begin.