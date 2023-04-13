LETTER: We have no power over climate change

"Enjoy the snow … by 2020 it'll be gone," so said the climate experts of Australia in the year 2012. Australia might be a world away, but the consequences of the same "expert" climatologists' predictions aren't.

I recently read a report chronicling such alarming predictions in the last 100 years. Here are some highlights:

1923 - “The New York Times” reported that Arctic ice was melting due to "a radical change in climatic conditions, and hitherto unheard of temperatures."

1958 - “The New York Times” reported that "Some scientists estimate that the polar ice pack is 40% thinner and 12% less in area than it was a half-century ago. Even within the lifetime of our children, the Arctic Ocean may open, enabling ships to sail over the North Pole."

1970 - “The Boston Globe” reported that "Scientists predict a new ice by the 21st century."

1978 - “The New York Times” reported that "An international team of specialists has concluded from eight indexes of climate that there is no end in sight to the cooling trend of the last 30 years, at least in the Northern hemisphere.”

1979 - “The New York Times” reported, "There is a real possibility that some people now in their infancy will live to a time when the ice at the North Pole will have melted , a change that would cause swift and perhaps catastrophic changes in climate ."

2014 - “The New York Times” op-ed headline asked "The End Snow?" This opinion piece bemoaned the declining snowpack in the western United States, and was nearly identical to a 2022 article reported by Bloomberg. Less than six months later, the Sierra Nevadas recorded their snowiest winter on record.

These experts' predictions may be contradictory, but their prescriptions aren't. The solution always is to raise your taxes by various means, and keep you from using oil or natural gas for life saving energy.

The climate has changed since it was created, and we have no power over it.

At this very time, the DFL party in our Capitol is sponsoring legislation (HF 1715) to ban small, spark-ignited engines on your outdoor power equipment in the name of climate change.

There is also a push based on political theory to ban natural gas/propane cooking stoves in our nation. These ill-informed ideas are causing your expenses to skyrocket with no returns.

I would encourage you to contact your legislators in both the House and Senate to demand that they stop transforming us to a third-world nation, and remember who's responsible for it at the next election.