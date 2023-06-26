Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

LETTER: Unwelcoming sign hurts tourism

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Amy Sorensen, Park Rapids
Today at 2:31 PM

Tourist season! It’s here. With open arms, we welcome our out-of-town friends. We love the way they enjoy the Park Rapids’ area. The economy booms during this time. Many of us rely on this time of year for our annual income.

However, there is a not-so-welcoming sign on State Hwy. 34, just east of Park Rapids.

READ MORE LETTERS:

I honestly don’t care if it reads “DEMOCRATS ARE RUINING OUR COUNTRY” or "REPUBLICANS ARE RUINING OUR COUNTRY” because that signs says to everyone “PARK RAPIDS DOES NOT WELCOME YOU.”

I see the sign every day on my way to work. I’ve often thought, “What is the point of this message?” To divide our country further? To blame someone, anyone, for issues in our lives? To make certain some people feel bad, scared, threatened? Is there any kind of positive message hidden in there? Some kind of healing, mending fences or understanding of each other's point of view?

In the end, the sign can be summed up in one word: HATE! Absolutely nothing welcoming or positive about Park Rapids is there.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you are visiting here from out of town, please know this sign does not represent our community or state. It’s on private property, so we can’t do anything about it, but know that we would love to have it removed.

Next time you drive by that sign, try substituting “Democrats” with another noun, like Christians, Norwegians, Park Rapids residents or females. See how that resonates with you.

What To Read Next
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Kudos to landfill staff
May 30, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Smith, Park Rapids
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BoardofEqualization061223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Roughly $48M in property value reductions approved in Hubbard County
June 26, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Local
Menahga Braves to request exemption from ban on Native nicknames
June 26, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
070721.N.PRE.BullsJohnSmith2BEST.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Professional rodeo brings ‘Yellowstone’ to Park Rapids
June 23, 2023 06:09 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Unwelcoming sign hurts tourism
June 26, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Amy Sorensen, Park Rapids