Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

LETTER: Thanksgiving for teachers

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Howie Anderson, Ponsford
November 26, 2022 06:14 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Most of us can remember the teachers who supported us, encouraged us and helped to form us intellectually.

This past summer, the first class of seniors in a Honolulu high school that I taught in 1972 had their 50th class reunion. I was a 22-year-old recent college graduate, and how well I remember those first students all these years later.

They flew me to Honolulu for the celebration. I was struck how deep the ties are, even many decades later, between students and teachers.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a speech recently saying it was not President Xi of China, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jung Un, the Iranian Mullahs who are the most dangerous people in the world. Pompeo said it was Randi Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, who was “hands down” the most dangerous because of the “teachers unions and the filth they are teaching our kids.”

I don’t know about you, but I have not heard of anyone teaching filth to our kids. But now, if I was an old-style teacher, I would wash out little Mikey Pompeo’s mouth with soap for spouting such filthy nonsense!

ADVERTISEMENT

This Thanksgiving, I am giving thanks for our teachers, and I call upon us all to let them know we support their vocation and their commitment to educating our children.

READ MORE LETTERS:
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Minnesota’s fisheries sorely need funding
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
December 20, 2022 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Gary Korsgaden, member, Minnesota DNR Walleye Species Work Group
Letters
LETTER: Thanks, Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen
December 10, 2022 12:45 PM
Letters
LETTER: Belle Taine Association had a fine time
December 10, 2022 11:27 AM
Letters
LETTER: Honor veterans with Muni mural
December 06, 2022 02:39 PM

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
LettersToSantaN1911P64015C.jpg
Letters
St. Nick reveals children’s letters
Editor’s note: Santa Claus kindly shared a few letters with the Park Rapids Enterprise before taking them back to his workshop. He collected these from the mailbox at Pioneer Park in downtown Park Rapids.
December 23, 2022 09:02 AM