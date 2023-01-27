STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
LETTER: Thanks to all who helped with Operation Ukraine

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader.

Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Maurice Spangler, Park Rapids
January 27, 2023 09:27 AM
Thanks so much to all the volunteers and contributors for the Ukrainian meal-packing event that was held at the Century School on Saturday, Jan. 21.

We packed 6,000 bags of meals with soy protein, rice, dried vegetables and vitamins – enough to provide 36,000 meals.

Thanks also to the Century School for letting us use their commons and cafetorium for this – what a perfect spot for such an event.

We of Hubbard and Riverside United Methodist churches and Calvary Lutheran Church appreciate so much the help that we received from our church members, from community volunteers and from the Ukrainian workers who lived in Park Rapids last summer.

Also thanks, of course, to Midwest Mission Distribution Center of Pawnee, Illinois for bringing the truck, materials and instructions.

Thank you, Enterprise, for the fine article.

It's good knowing that we accomplished something worthwhile.

