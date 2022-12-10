Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
LETTER: Thanks, Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Park Rapids Enterprise
December 10, 2022 12:45 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Once again this year, we extend our gratitude to Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen for their generous donation of potato products, transportation of products to the sale, and continued collaboration with the Park Rapids Education and Activities Foundation (PREAF) in providing the community french fry sale on Nov. 19 at the Century School.

We share our appreciation with our community for your attendance, patience waiting for your potato products, and support of the event.

Thank you to all the individuals who purchased potatoes. Your monies go directly to the PREAF and 100% of the monies are allocated to educational, fine arts, and athletic programs in the Park Rapids Area Schools.

Thank you to R&R Rental for your kind donation of your forklift for the entire day at the sale. We were fortunate to have many students, teachers, and coaches help at the event. The teamwork was amazing!

Thank you again to everyone involved. It’s pretty neat to see what can be accomplished when people work together. We hope to see you again next fall!

