LETTER: Thanks, Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen

Once again this year, we extend our gratitude to Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen for their generous donation of potato products, transportation of products to the sale, and continued collaboration with the Park Rapids Education and Activities Foundation (PREAF) in providing the community french fry sale on Nov. 19 at the Century School.

We share our appreciation with our community for your attendance, patience waiting for your potato products, and support of the event.

Thank you to all the individuals who purchased potatoes. Your monies go directly to the PREAF and 100% of the monies are allocated to educational, fine arts, and athletic programs in the Park Rapids Area Schools.

Thank you to R&R Rental for your kind donation of your forklift for the entire day at the sale. We were fortunate to have many students, teachers, and coaches help at the event. The teamwork was amazing!

Thank you again to everyone involved. It’s pretty neat to see what can be accomplished when people work together. We hope to see you again next fall!