Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

LETTER: Thank the founders of the Thanks Meal

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Carl Drury, Park Rapids
November 29, 2022 02:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Thanks Meal was started 40 years ago by four women. Sandy (Shook) Drury is the only surviving member. She has worked in some capacity at all the meals these past 40 years.They started with two turkeys delivered to shut-ins. The meal, this year, has grown to 45 turkeys. A big thanks to those four women.

READ MORE LETTERS:
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Minnesota’s fisheries sorely need funding
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
December 20, 2022 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Gary Korsgaden, member, Minnesota DNR Walleye Species Work Group
Letters
LETTER: Thanks, Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen
December 10, 2022 12:45 PM
Letters
LETTER: Belle Taine Association had a fine time
December 10, 2022 11:27 AM
Letters
LETTER: Honor veterans with Muni mural
December 06, 2022 02:39 PM

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
LettersToSantaN1911P64015C.jpg
Letters
St. Nick reveals children’s letters
Editor’s note: Santa Claus kindly shared a few letters with the Park Rapids Enterprise before taking them back to his workshop. He collected these from the mailbox at Pioneer Park in downtown Park Rapids.
December 23, 2022 09:02 AM