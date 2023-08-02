LETTER: Hard evidence against political sign

In his letter to the editor in the July 29 Enterprise, Nathan Turnquist invited responses with “I welcome Karen and anyone to prove with hard evidence, not hearsay, that anything on that sign is false.”

The statement that “$75 billion to Ukraine and not a dime to the USA” is false. In fact, Biden’s fiscal year 2023 budget for VA Medical Care is $119 billion. I would say that is about as American an expenditure as one can find. (There are many more examples, since $75 billion is only about 1% of a single year’s budget.)

Also easily disproven is the claim that Democrats rigged our elections. There were approximately five dozen lawsuits brought making this claim. None succeeded, even though they often were heard by judges appointed by Trump. Even the vice president knew that Trump had lost the election, as did nearly all of Trump’s personal attorneys and close advisors. (These decisions are not hearsay, unless one is willing to simply decide that the judicial branch of the government is no longer relevant. And the views of the attorneys and advisors can be found in sworn testimony.)