Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

LETTER: Hard evidence against political sign

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Lee Cornell, Hackensack
Today at 2:04 PM

In his letter to the editor in the July 29 Enterprise, Nathan Turnquist invited responses with “I welcome Karen and anyone to prove with hard evidence, not hearsay, that anything on that sign is false.”

RELATED LETTERS

The statement that “$75 billion to Ukraine and not a dime to the USA” is false. In fact, Biden’s fiscal year 2023 budget for VA Medical Care is $119 billion. I would say that is about as American an expenditure as one can find. (There are many more examples, since $75 billion is only about 1% of a single year’s budget.)

READ MORE LETTERS:

Also easily disproven is the claim that Democrats rigged our elections. There were approximately five dozen lawsuits brought making this claim. None succeeded, even though they often were heard by judges appointed by Trump. Even the vice president knew that Trump had lost the election, as did nearly all of Trump’s personal attorneys and close advisors. (These decisions are not hearsay, unless one is willing to simply decide that the judicial branch of the government is no longer relevant. And the views of the attorneys and advisors can be found in sworn testimony.)

What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
GoldenGirl2Pint080223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Menahga blueberry farm shares bounty with seniors
1d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
TrinityCongregation080223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
After a century of service, Trinity Church closes
1d ago
 · 
By  Sarah Smith, For the Enterprise
An older man and woman pose together outside a small, simple home surrounded by trees.
Members Only
Minnesota
Minnesota couple live without electricity or running water, and they wouldn’t have it any other way
5d ago
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
Copy of 081022.N.PRE.TasteDorsetSundaesHoriz.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Sample food at Taste of Dorset
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports