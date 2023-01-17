LETTER: Speak out for Hwy. 34’s natural beauty

To all interested in preserving our trees, orchids, and wildlife habitat along Hwy. 34, please email these officials:

Mr. Wendall Meyer, U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) MN division administrator at wendall.meyer@dot.gov

Ms. Susan Wimberly, assist. administrator, Susan.Wimberly@dot.gov

Mr. Phillip Forst, FHWA environmental program manager, at phil.forst@dot.gov

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, c/o Josh Ortiz at Josh_Ortiz@klobuchar.senate.gov

U.S. Senator Tina Smith, c/o Carson Ouellette at Carson_Ouellette@smith.senate.gov

U.S. Representative Michelle Fischbach, c/o Calvin Benson at calvin.benson@mail.house.gov

We need many letters, many voices to speak out about appreciating and preserving this beautiful area and important ecosystem. And we need them NOW! This is extremely time sensitive.

Some key points you might include:

MnDOT is pushing with their logging proposal, in spite of much public protest, acting as a sovereign entity rather than an agency in service to the public, all under the guise of safety.

MnDOT’s two main reasons for the proposed tree cutting are not valid. Being that 90% of injurious accidents are attributed to driver error/poor judgment, no amount of tree destruction will encourage people to make better decisions about their driving habits. It’s not the tree’s fault if someone chooses to drive under the influence, drive too fast for road conditions, not buckle up or not focus on the mission of driving. Their idea of supposed “sun exposure” to the road surface is faulty as well. We know the vast difference between driving roads protected by forest and driving roads that have “sun exposure.”

Even if some melting occurs in those open areas, the openness also invites the wind/blowing snow, creating ice, sometimes “black” ice, perfectly hidden under that blowing snow.

Research shows warmer air and road surface temps happen in the forested areas than in the open areas. Removing the forest would actually lower road and air temperatures and the salt would still be applied to the road to keep it ice free. (MnDOT is claiming tree clearing would allow for less salt application.)

More “open” roads lead to higher traffic speeds.

All wetlands within 65’ of road center would be in the proposed clear cut zone and essentially destroyed.

All orchids (including our “protected” state flower) within same zone would lose their necessary shade factor and not survive.

We’ve recently learned that MnDOT is being allowed to oversee their own environmental review process and bypass the checks and measures that ensure all public agencies work together to protect our natural resources at hand. (Absurd!!!)

Ask FHWA to intervene and overturn MnDOT’s avoidance of third-party evaluation. Independent federal environmental review is clearly needed.

We all need to be more mindful of the preservation of the beauty and vital ecosystems of this planet and let go of the idea of doing whatever suits convenience or monetary gain without real consideration of the bigger environmental impact.

What we do to the earth, we do to ourselves. We are all part of an intricate web.