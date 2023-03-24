LETTER: Something to think about
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Park Rapids Enterprise. To submit a letter, email sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or mail it to Park Rapids Enterprise, 1011 1st. ST. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
Did you know that it is illegal to sleep naked in Minnesota?
Did you know that it is illegal to eat apple pie without cheese on it?
Did you know that it is illegal to drive with a chicken on your head?
Did you know that, if an intruder enters your home, “you’re supposed to retreat,” run out of your home?
And these elected people are in charge of making laws.
