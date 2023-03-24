99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

LETTER: Something to think about

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Park Rapids Enterprise by a reader.

Park Rapids Enterprise
Opinion by Alan Kriz, Park Rapids
Today at 12:20 PM

Did you know that it is illegal to sleep naked in Minnesota?

Did you know that it is illegal to eat apple pie without cheese on it?

Did you know that it is illegal to drive with a chicken on your head?

Did you know that, if an intruder enters your home, “you’re supposed to retreat,” run out of your home?

And these elected people are in charge of making laws.

